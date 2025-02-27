Lady Bucs leave no doubt in semis

× 1 of 43 Expand Hoover's Kaitlyn Gipson (12) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Central Phenix City AHSAA 7A State semifinal girls basketball game on Feb. 27, 2025 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 43 Expand Hoover's Nia Brown (3) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Central Phenix City AHSAA 7A State semifinal girls basketball game on Feb. 27, 2025 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 43 Expand Hoover's Kaitlyn Gipson (12) dribbles the ball during the Hoover vs. Central Phenix City AHSAA 7A State semifinal girls basketball game on Feb. 27, 2025 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. BIRMINGHAM – The Lady Bucs took the air out of the building almost immediately.

Instead of a charged-up atmosphere for four quarters at Legacy Arena, the Hoover High School girls basketball team made the Class 7A semifinals a formality.

The Lady Bucs were unstoppable, scoring 32 points in the first quarter and storming their way to a 77-58 win over Central-Phenix City on Thursday afternoon.

Aaliyah Blanchard scored the first eight points of the game and Hoover (31-4) was up double digits three and a half minutes into the ball game.

“I was just locked in. I just knew that we needed to come out strong with high energy,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard had all 17 of her points at the half, and Hoover won the penultimate game of its season on its quest for a fifth consecutive state title. Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson agreed that Blanchard came out strong and said it was a reward of her consistent hard work.

Kaitlyn Gipson wound up leading all scorers with 21 points in the contest, while racking up nine assists and six steals. Hoover was up 32-9 after a quarter of play, then clamped down even more to hold the Red Devils to six points in the second quarter. The Lady Bucs’ 43-15 advantage at the half made the outcome all but certain.

“It means a lot to me and my teammates,” said Gipson, one of four seniors on this year’s team. “I’m playing for me and my teammates. If I win, they win. It’s more of a family-oriented team.”

Kristen Winston finished with 14 points, adding seven points and six steals. Jaliyah Manuel posted 10 points to give the Lady Bucs four double-digit scorers. Tatum English was second on the team with eight rebounds in the game. Layla Cannon registered eight points and five boards.

Auburn commit Jabria Lindsey finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for Central. Gerritt Griggs knocked down four 3-pointers in the second half to end up with 16 points.

Hoover will take on Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the state championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. The two teams met in mid-January, with Hillcrest winning 64-60 at Hoover. Hillcrest defeated Daphne 57-41 earlier Thursday in the other semifinal.

“Blessed to be here and back in this situation,” Johnson said. “Thankful to be here. We’ve been through a lot this season — injuries, adversity, a tough schedule. We don’t take it for granted. Thankful to have an opportunity to defend our state championship and get a little bit of revenge.”

On Saturday, Hoover will attempt to become just the second girls program in state history to notch a fifth straight state title. Hazel Green had won the last seven state championships in 6A until being dethroned by Park Crossing in overtime earlier this week.

Some will doubt that the Lady Bucs can grab another state title. Johnson said her program is used to that by now.

“Everyone tries to find a reason they can’t do something, but everyone who comes up here with me finds a reason they can,” she said.