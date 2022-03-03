Lady Bucs trounce Davidson

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots a layup guarded by Davidson’s Iyana Johnson (14) in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard (5) shoots a layup in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Kristen McMillan (23) shoots a layup guarded by Davidson’s Morgan Barnett (12) in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover head coach Kystle Johnson calls out from the sideline in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) takes the ball to the goal in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Layla Etchison (2) shoots for 3-points in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game against Davidson at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots for 3-points guarded by Davidson’s Morgan Barnett (12) in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) moves towards the goal guarded by the Davidson defense in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard (5) shoots for 2-points guarded by Davidson’s Morgan Barnett (12) in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots for 3-points guarded by Davidson’s Diouf Away (34) in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Devon Davidson (4) dribbles the ball downcourt in the first half of the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game against Davidson at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – There is only one step left for the Hoover High School girls basketball team this season.

The mission from day one of the season has been to “run it back,” to repeat as Class 7A state champions.

The Lady Bucs got closer to that goal Thursday afternoon, knocking off Davidson 91-54 in the 7A state semifinals at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

“We came out a little slow. I still don’t think we’ve played our best game and that’s one of the best things about this. We’ve still got a lot of things to fix before Saturday,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said following the game.

Hoover (31-3) got off to a quick start offensively, but led just 20-15 after a quarter of play. The Lady Bucs opened things up with a dominant second quarter, outscoring Davidson 29-14 to open up a 20-point lead at the break.

The Lady Bucs kept their foot on the gas in the second half and cruised to the victory.

Aniya Hubbard led Hoover with 23 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting. She also posted a double-double, by pulling down 11 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists.

Layla Etchison scored 22 points for the Lady Bucs, finishing with 6 rebounds and 5 assists as well. She mentioned wanting to send the seniors out on top in the state final on Saturday.

Reniya Kelly tallied 16 points and 4 assists. Devon Davidson added 7 points and guarded Davidson’s best player much of the game.

Hubbard and the other two seniors, Davidson and Jayla Harris, are looking to cap off their high school careers on a high note Saturday.

The Lady Bucs advance to the state championship game, set for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Legacy Arena. The Lady Bucs will face rival Vestavia Hills, which defeated Auburn on Thursday morning. It will be the second meeting this season for the two teams, as Hoover notched a 64-55 win at Vestavia in early December.

“We’ve been going at it since last year, and we’re just really excited to be here again,” Hubbard said.

Hoover has won three of the last five state titles and is looking to increase that number with a second straight on Saturday.

“Vestavia has earned the right to be here and we respect them,” Johnson said. “We’re ready for the fight.”