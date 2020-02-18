Lady Bucs steamroll Gadsden City in regional final

× 1 of 56 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HV girls vs Gadsden City Regionals Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) dribbles the ball toward the goal guarded by Gadsden City's Tameah Gaddis (30) during a Class 7A girls Northeast Regional final game between Gadsden City and Hoover on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. The Lady Bucs defeated Gadsden City 70-32 to move onto the AHSAA state semifinals at the BJCC Feb. 27. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 56 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HV girls vs Gadsden City Regionals Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) attempts a shot as she’s fouled by Gadsden City's Cianni Rhodes (32) during a Class 7A girls Northeast Regional final game between Gadsden City and Hoover on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. JACKSONVILLE — Aniya Hubbard saw the fear in the eyes of Gadsden City players during warmups at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Tuesday morning.

She knew it was time to take advantage of that fear once the Class 7A Northeast Regional final tipped off, and her Hoover High School girls basketball team did just that in a 70-32 blowout win.

Hubbard said she and her teammates went right at Gadsden City from start to finish.

“I can see what they’re doing because they had fear in their eyes,” she said. “When we walked on the court, they were all looking at us. So I knew coming into this game I had to go headstrong and get in their heads so I could play my game.”

Hubbard had 15 points before she exited with a leg injury in the second quarter. But Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said there was no need to put her back in as the Lady Bucs controlled the game. She said her team likes Hubbard’s production, but the Lady Bucs are a talented team capable of withstanding her injury.

“Our team is pretty talented, so as important as she is, it wasn’t important enough to put her back out there and risk it being worse,” she said. “We have more than enough players that can come in and do a good job.”

Johnson said Hubbard’s sister, Janae, was one of those who stepped up in rebounding and scoring in her absence.

Hoover jumped out to an early 11-0 lead to start the game, with the Hubbard sisters combining for the scores. Hoover continued to press the gas, outscoring Gadsden City 21-8 in the first quarter and 20-12 in the second quarter.

Hoover took a 41-20 lead into halftime, but the Lady Bucs kept pushing

Johnson said she felt like the team got outhustled in the first half, so the Lady Bucs came out with extra energy in the second half. Hoover went on to score 18 points in the third quarter to Gadsden City’s three.

The Lady Bucs made sure it wouldn’t be a game by the fourth quarter, and they earned their trip to the 7A final four at the BJCC next week. This is Hoover’s third trip in four years to the final four. It will face Central-Phenix City next Thursday.

Johnson said her team, the defending state champion, is ready for the challenge awaiting it but needs to play traditional Hoover basketball to finish the season as champions.

“We want to approach every game as if we’re playing for a state championship game,” she said. “It’s just playing to a standard every game regardless of the building we’re in and team we’re playing just to get them to understand this is how Hoover plays.”