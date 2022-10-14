Bucs shut out Chelsea

× 1 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Avery Crawford (11) runs through a tackle attempt by Chelsea linebacker Brady Clements (4) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) carries the ball in a game against Chelsea at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) runs the ball into the end zone as Chelsea safety Owen Key (5) moves in to block in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover quarterback Jonah Winston (14) takes the ball to the end zone to score for the Bucs in a game against Chelsea at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) runs the ball as Chelsea cornerback Chris McNeill (7) and Chelsea defensive end Jackson Laughlin (44) make the tackle in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) looks to pass the ball in a game against Hoover at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover quarterback Jonah Winston (14) runs the ball as he evades a block by Chelsea cornerback Chris McNeill (7) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) catches a pass as he’s trailed by Chelsea cornerback Raigin Tribell (12) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver Jaxon Shuttlesworth (17) catches a pass from Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) in a game against Hoover at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) evades a tackle attempt by Chelsea cornerback Chris McNeill (7) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) runs the ball in a game against Chelsea at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver Jaxon Shuttlesworth (17) catches a pass from Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) in a game against Hoover at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) is brought down by Hoover defensive lineman Andrew Parrish (44) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Avery Crawford (11) is stopped on the play by Chelsea linebacker Adam Cornwell (23) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Chelsea marching band performs at halftime as the Hornets face Hoover in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover kicker Peyton Argent (37) kicks a field goal as the Bucs face Chelsea in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) passes the ball in a game against Hoover at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive lineman Micah Hampton (41) tackles Chelsea running back Leighton Garrard (16) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea fullback/linebacker Sloan DeWeese (24) is brought down on the run by Hoover defensive lineman Micah Hampton (41) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) pressures Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Hoover marching band performs at halftime as the Bucs face Chelsea in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Hoover marching band performs at halftime as the Bucs face Chelsea in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea safety Luke Carbonie passes the ball as Hoover linebacker Kaleb Jackson (1) and Hoover defensive back Jay Avery (3) move in on coverage in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Hoover marching band performs at halftime as the Bucs face Chelsea in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver JyDarian McKinney (8) is stopped on the play by Hoover defensive back Devan Carlisle (12) and Hoover linebacker Kaleb Jackson (1) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver JyDarian McKinney (8) is brought down on the run by Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Chelsea marching band performs at halftime as the Hornets face Hoover in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) runs the ball as Chelsea cornerback Chris McNeill (7) makes the tackle in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover kicker Peyton Argent (37) kicks the extra point following a touchdown by Jonah Winston in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back Leighton Garrard (16) runs the ball in a game against Hoover at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 31 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) is brought down by Chelsea cornerback Chris McNeill (7) and Chelsea defensive end Ian Osbourn (42) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 32 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover kicker Peyton Argent (37) punts the ball in a game against Chelsea at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 33 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) looks up to catch a pass as he’s trailed by Chelsea cornerback Raigin Tribell (12) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 34 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) catches a pass as he’s trailed by Chelsea cornerback Raigin Tribell (12) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 35 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) makes the handoff to Chelsea running back/wide receiver Emerson Russell (1) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 36 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover running back LaMarion McCammon (3) runs the ball in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 37 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive lineman Micah Hampton (41) tackles Chelsea running back Leighton Garrard (16) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 38 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) runs the ball as the Chelsea defense moves in on coverage in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 39 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover quarterback Noah Shuback (10) looks to pass the ball in a game against Chelsea at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 40 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover defensive lineman Andrew Parrish (44) reacts after sacking Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) in a game at the Hoover Met on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Bucs shutout the Hornets 38-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

HOOVER -- A dominant defensive performance and powerful ground game were more than enough to push the Hoover High School football team past visiting Chelsea on Friday night, 38-0.

The Buccaneers defense brought down Hornets quarterback Carter Dotson on six sacks over four quarters, led by DJ Estes, who had three sacks of his own.

Despite Chelsea earning nine first downs and at times advancing the ball into Hoover territory, the Buccaneers defense was able to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.

“The defense did some good things,” Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop said. “When they [Chelsea] went to a couple of different sets, it really helped us in that. When they stayed in their multiple backs [set], it made it a little bit harder to get to them. They had a really good game plan as far as how to attack us. I thought our coaches did a good job adjusting throughout the course of the game and taking away what they were trying to do.”

Hoover held Chelsea to just 172 yards of offense, not including yardage lost due to sacks, and forced a fumble on the game’s final play.

Despite the lopsided final score, Chelsea was down only 10 points at the break, having recovered an early Hoover fumble and taking advantage of some near misses by the Hoover offense, which is still without starting quarterback Brewer Smith, who is injured.

On their first drive, the Hornets found success through the air, as Dotson completed four of his five pass attempts for 29 yards and two first downs. However, the incompletion came on a pivotal third down, leading to a punt.

Freshman quarterback Noah Schuback got the start for Hoover, but his first drive did not go as planned. Schuback found Freddie Dunson for an 8-yard completion and a first down on fourth down inside Chelsea territory, but the ball came out of Dunson’s hands and was picked up by the defense.

The pass rush from Hoover kept Chelsea from finding rhythm on its next drive, leading to another punt, which Jamar Moultrie returned to the Chelsea 15-yard line. A few plays later, LaMarion McCammon punched it in from 1 yard out to give Hoover the first score of the night.

The rest of the first half saw the teams trading punts, as Schuback and his receivers had a few near misses on pivotal downs, including a pass in the end zone that just missed being caught.

While Chelsea managed to stay within striking distance in the first half, Hoover made sure it did not stay that way after the break.

On their first drive of the second half, the Bucs moved the ball 20 yards on three plays. On the drive’s fourth play, Schuback delivered a perfect strike to Jordan Woolen, who beat his man and took the pass 51 yards to paydirt, putting Hoover up 17-0.

Schuback completed 13-of-22 pass attempts for 186 yards and a touchdown.

McCammon continued his productive night on the ground on Hoover’s next drive, scoring from 33 yards out. The senior running back finished with 138 yards on just 11 carries and two touchdowns.

Backup Hoover quarterback Jonah Winston didn’t attempt a pass but took a quarterback keeper 37 yards to the house midway through the third quarter to put his team up 31-0. Winston also grabbed two catches for 17 yards and had another 2-yard rush.

Not to be outdone by his teammate, junior Hoover running back Kamal Amerson took off for a 36-yard run on Hoover’s final drive and followed that up with a 4-yard touchdown scamper. Amerson finished with 87 yards on 12 carries and a score.

Chelsea got a good performance from running back Emerson Russell, especially in the second half. Russell finished with 60 yards on 14 carries. Receiver JyDarian McKinney finished with 34 yards on four catches, while Dotson completed 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 53 yards.

Hornets head coach Todd Cassity said the kids played hard even in the loss.

“I’m so proud of the way these kids keep fighting,” Cassity said.

Despite the lopsided win, Waldrop said there is still room for improvement. It was a rough night in the penalty department for the Buccaneers: 11 for 95 yards. Waldrop was also unhappy with two fumbles, the second of which came toward the end of the game on the goal line.

“Don’t turn the ball over,” Waldrop said. “That’s the plan: don’t turn the ball over. … We cannot turn the ball over if we’re going to win in the next few weeks. They’re all playoff games from here on out.”

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.