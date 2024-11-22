Bucs fall at Central in semifinals

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover's JR Mosley (13) scores a touchdown during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 2 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover captains before a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 3 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover's JR Mosley (13) looks for a hole during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 4 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover's JR Mosley (13) looks for a hole during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 5 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover's JR Mosley (13) scores a touchdown during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 6 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover's Matthew Daibes (90) kicks off during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 7 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover defense readies during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 8 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover defense makes a tackle during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 9 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover defense during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 10 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover auxiliary during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 11 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover auxiliary during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 12 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover's Jonah Winston (4) lines up during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 13 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover's Keilan Jefferson (12) attempts to haul in a pass during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 14 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover quarterback Mac Beason (15) throws a pass during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 15 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football Hoover quarterback Mac Beason (15) drops back to pass during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. × 16 of 16 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover Football The coin toss before a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman. Prev Next

PHENIX CITY – Hoover High School never could get the traction it needed in a low-scoring affair, as the Bucs’ season ended on Friday night.

Central-Phenix City grabbed the lead in the second quarter and didn’t let go, knocking off Hoover 17-7 in the 7A semifinals at Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

Central, the defending state champion, sets up a rematch with Thompson in the state championship game after Thompson knocked off Enterprise on Friday night. The 7A final will be Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Both teams scored on their opening drive of the game, marching down the field before the defenses adjusted and locked things down the final two and a half quarters.

Central drove down the field, scoring on a 7-yard pass from Andrew Alford to Daylyn Upshaw to go up 7-0 midway through the opening quarter.

Hoover responded with a quick drive of its own. Quarterback Mac Beason hit a couple of key third-down throws to keep the drive going, and JR Mosley’s 2-yard run tied the game at 7-7.

Hoover’s defense stiffened early in the second quarter, holding Central to a field goal. Jack Ciancio’s 30-yarder gave the Red Devils the lead for good at 10-7.

The Red Devils went right back down the field after forcing a Hoover punt, as the Bucs offense sputtered for the remainder of the half. Central scored to make it 17-7 on Alford’s 3-yard completion to Mychal Bass.

“We had a good first drive,” Hoover head coach Chip English said following the game. “Then, three three-and-outs. You can’t win at this level like that. We turned the ball over at some key points and couldn’t get anything going.”

That score held the rest of the night. Hoover constantly began drives deep in its own territory and struggled to flip the field position. The Bucs had one solid chance in the fourth quarter, but got backed up and were unable to convert a fourth-and-20.

“Got to give them credit. They’re here for a reason,” English said.

Beason and the Bucs offense struggled much of the evening. Hoover gained just 233 total yards, and Beason was 9-of-27 for 121 yards and three interceptions. Mosley and Jonah Winston each went over 40 rushing yards. Winston also caught three balls to lead the Bucs with 40 receiving yards.

Central’s offense only put forth 269 total yards. Alford connected on 18-of-29 passes for 179 yards and a pair of scores. Upshaw was his favorite target, as he went for nine grabs and 97 yards. Tristan Williams rushed it 19 times for 79 yards.

The loss ends a rollercoaster of a season for the Bucs, which endured a coaching change in the summer and ups and downs on the field throughout. English commended his players for the efforts they put forth all season long.

“They never batted an eye,” English said. “When you have a group willing to work for you and really trying to put their best foot forward for you every single day, good things happen.”

After English took over as the Bucs’ interim coach in the summer — following the resignation of Drew Gilmer — Hoover finished the year winning six straight before Friday’s game, beating the likes of Thompson and Vestavia Hills in the regular season, and Fairhope and Opelika in the playoffs.

“Your heart hurts because nobody in the world knows what a particular team goes through,” English said. “We’re a group that’s gone through it and it hurts, especially for those seniors, those guys that put on the pads for the last time.”

Whether or not English did enough to earn the job on a permanent basis remains to be seen, and decisions on what Hoover will do with its football job will be made in the near future.

