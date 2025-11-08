Central pulls away from Bucs in 2nd half

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman Hoover Football Hoover's Trey Sanders (6) before the game against Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman Hoover Football Hoover's JR Mosley (3) is tackled during the game against Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman Hoover Football Hoover's Kaleb Freeman (7) drops back to pass during the game against Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman Hoover Football Hoover's Kaleb Freeman (7) drops back to pass during the game against Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman Hoover Football Hoover defenders make a tackle during the game against Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman Hoover Football Hoover team captains before the game against Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Abby Loreman. Prev Next

The Hoover High School football team saw its season come to a close in the same place for the second straight season.

After falling to Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A semifinals last fall, the Bucs fell to the top-ranked Red Devils 34-10 on Friday night in the opening round of the 7A playoffs.

Hoover (6-5) came out strong in the opening two quarters of the game. The Bucs went ahead early, scoring first with a field goal to go ahead 3-0.

Central (10-1) took a brief lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass, but Hoover responded with a touchdown drive of its own.

The Bucs took a 10-7 lead, as Kaleb Freeman threw a 5-yard pass to Anderson Clark.

Central tied things up at 10-10 heading into halftime, and the Red Devils dominated the second half to cruise to the win.

The Red Devils will now travel to Fairhope in the second round of the playoffs next Friday.

Hoover's season ends with the loss.

