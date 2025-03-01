Unsolved: Bucs finish off unbeaten season, capture 3rd straight crown

× 1 of 60 Expand Starnes Digital × 2 of 60 Expand Starnes Digital × 3 of 60 Expand Starnes Digital Hoover boys varsity basketball team celebrates winning their third state title in a row after the Hoover vs. Florence 7A AHSAA state basketball championship game at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Mar. 1, 2025. BIRMINGHAM – It will forever be a cold case. A mystery unsolved.

No one will ever have unlocked the code of knocking off the 2024-25 Hoover High School boys basketball team, as the Bucs capped off an unbeaten season and its third straight Class 7A state title with a 66-56 win over Florence on Saturday evening.

That’s not to say Florence didn’t nearly solve the case, giving Hoover a tough game and making things interesting in the fourth quarter. The Falcons cut the Hoover lead to five points a couple time in the final four minutes, before the Bucs were able to put the game away.

“That was a hard-fought game,” Hoover head coach Scott Ware said following the game. “Those guys competed all the way to the end. They pushed us, and we haven’t been pushed a lot this year.”

At the end of the day, it went down as double-digit win, which is how all but two games ended up this season for the Bucs. Saturday gave Hoover a third consecutive state title. Much of the senior class of Jarett Fairley, Caleb Williams, Riley Frye, Seneca Robinson, Salim London, Austin Dudley and DeWayne Brown has been largely involved since their freshman days.

That freshman season ended in disappointing fashion, with an area tournament loss. The Bucs haven’t dropped a postseason game since.

“I didn’t think we’d go 45 [wins] in a row,” Ware said, thinking back to that loss three years ago. “Now, did I think we were going to be very good? Absolutely. They performed very well as freshmen, we just had a bad second half that night. They’re tight, they love each other, they play the right way, they defend. They’re just incredible human beings and incredible kids and deserve all the praise.”

Fairley led the way Saturday, with 21 points and seven rebounds. He may not have the same fanfare as teammates London and Brown, who have signed with UAB and Tennessee, respectively, but he was a tremendous complement to them as always.

“Guys finding me in the right spots,” Fairley said of the key to his big night. “We play together all the time, we’re just used to being able to find the guy that’s hot. I was able to get open shots.”

Brown had an impressive 14 points and 16 boards. London finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals. He and his teammates knew this year’s team had a chance to perform at a historic level.

“It’s one thing to talk about it, because a lot of people were talking about it before this season. People were saying, ‘Y’all could go undefeated.’ But you’ve got to do it. It means a lot that we did it. We didn’t think about it much. Coach Ware said every next game is the most important game. That’s the way we took it.”

Bryant James led Florence with 20 points.

The word “family” came up a few times after their third straight triumph, which has coincided with the girls program at Hoover winning its fifth straight state title earlier in the day.

“These are my best friends, my brothers. To be able to win all of those games and be able to win a state championship at the end, it means a lot,” said Dudley, who racked up 13 points and six rebounds.

Ware has consistently praised the totality of his team, players and assistant coaches alike. It took a team effort to win Saturday, and the 34 games before that one.

Ware said, “You’re blessed to be around these guys, a great school, a great coaching staff. I wish those guys could be in here right now. It’s not about just me or those [players]. My assistants are incredible at what they do. They deserve as much limelight as any of us.”

Hoover became the first Class 7A boys team to finish a season with an unblemished record. The Bucs have won 45 straight games dating back to last season.

There will be no future judgments. That zero in the loss column is permanent.

“These guys played a national schedule, we played really good basketball teams, and each night they came out, stayed within the circle and played for each other. And we’re victorious in the end,” Ware said.