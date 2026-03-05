Bucs grind out semifinal win over Fairhope

× 1 of 31 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Michael Gates during a Class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Fairhope on thursday, March 5, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 2 of 31 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Michael Glass during a Class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Fairhope on thursday, March 5, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 3 of 31 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Michael Gates during a Class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Fairhope on thursday, March 5, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 4 of 31 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Michael Glass during a Class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Fairhope on thursday, March 5, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. BIRMINGHAM – They aren’t all pretty and none of them are easy, but the Hoover High School boys basketball team continues to win in the AHSAA State Finals.

The Bucs knocked off Fairhope 53-40 on Thursday afternoon in the Class 7A semifinals, allowing them to compete for a fourth straight state title this weekend at BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

Hoover will face Tuscaloosa County on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. in the state final.

The story has been repeated: the last three state titles have featured faces like Salim London and DeWayne Brown. They have both graduated, and the Bucs have lost 10 games this season.

It has not been an easy grind, but this year’s team has lived up to the standard established long before this season.

“We like our culture and the standards that we have,” Hoover head coach Scott Ware said following the game. “These seniors have done a great job of pulling the younger guys up with them.”

On Thursday, Hoover and Fairhope took a long time to get things rolling. The Bucs held a 9-8 lead after a quarter and took a 17-14 lead into halftime after another single-digit frame.

The Bucs earned their separation in the third quarter, pushing the lead to double digits and holding the Pirates at bay over the final period.

Jackson Sheffield was able to keep his cool as Fairhope focused its defensive efforts on him, and the Vanderbilt signee led the Bucs with 16 points and added eight rebounds.

Michael Glass joined him in double figures with 11 points. The Bucs had several other contributors, with Messiah Millin grabbing 10 rebounds, Riley Kent scoring eight points and adding six rebounds, Kane Burns scoring nine points and Mellow June going for five points and four steals.

“We worked all year for this, so we want to work and try to get another one,” Glass said.

“It doesn’t get old,” Ware said of the final four trip. “Any time you win these types of games, each one was different, each team was different and each team had different players on it. Those trophies [from past years] are not coming down, those are ours. But we’re playing for a new map and these guys have put themselves in position.”

Hoover’s girls will play at 4 p.m. Saturday, as the Lady Bucs are looking for a sixth straight title. Hoover has had a stranglehold on Class 7A, and will look to take home the final 7A trophy before reclassification takes place next season.

“We believe we should be here and we can almost taste it,” Sheffield said.