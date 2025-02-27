Hot shooting propels Bucs to 3rd straight final

× 1 of 39 Expand Hoover's Salim London (5) dunks the ball during the Hoover vs. Central Phenix City AHSAA 7A State semifinal boys basketball game on Feb. 27, 2025 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 39 Expand Hoover's DeWayne Brown (55) dribbles the ball during the Hoover vs. Central Phenix City AHSAA 7A State semifinal boys basketball game on Feb. 27, 2025 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 39 Expand Hoover's DeWayne Brown (55) drunks the ball during the Hoover vs. Central Phenix City AHSAA 7A State semifinal boys basketball game on Feb. 27, 2025 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. BIRMINGHAM – The mystery of how to knock off the Hoover High School boys basketball team remains unsolved.

When the Bucs take hold of a 20-point lead right out of the gate and shoots 66% from the floor, it becomes pretty much impossible, as Central-Phenix City learned Thursday afternoon in the Class 7A semifinals at Legacy Arena.

Hoover moved to 34-0 on the year with a dominant 94-67 win over Central. It is the third straight year the Bucs have knocked off the Red Devils in the final four.

“A lot of respect for Central — great program and good team,” Hoover head coach Scott Ware said. “We had a great start, got a big lead and maybe took them out of the things they wanted to try to do today.”

Hoover bolted to a 28-8 lead after a quarter of play, shooting 75% in the opening quarter. Central played much better in the second quarter, outscoring the Bucs 19-12 but still trailing 40-27 at the break.

The second half belonged to Hoover, though. The Bucs outscored the Red Devils 54-40 to put the game away.

DeWayne Brown led the charge for the Bucs, as Central had no answer for the Tennessee signee in the paint. Brown scored a team-high 27 points on 13-of-14 shooting, pulling down 15 rebounds, dishing out four assists and blocking four shots.

“You don’t want to leave the big fella down there unattended,” Ware said, laughing. “You want to get him the basketball, and get him involved because that opens everything up for everyone else.”

Salim London, a UAB signee, registered 22 points, five assists and seven rebounds. Jarett Fairley added 15 points, and Austin Dudley’s 10 points gave the Bucs four double-digit scorers. Seneca Robinson and Jackson Sheffield each added eight points.

Jay Ford led Central with 28 points.

Hoover will look to capture its third straight state championship Saturday afternoon, as the Bucs play Florence in the Class 7A final. Florence defeated Fairhope in the other semifinal earlier Thursday.

For this year’s Bucs squad, many of the seniors have been key cogs to the last two state title teams. Saturday’s game will be the final chapter in an illustrious career.

London and Fairley called the next 48 hours “bittersweet,” as it will be the final time they suit up on the same team.

“No matter what happens Saturday, it’s a special group of guys,” Ware said. “We’re a family. We’ll be able to pick back up five or 10 years from now. It’ll be bittersweet Saturday when we walk out the door.”

There is still work to be done to win a third consecutive title. Brown won’t look too far ahead just yet.

“Tonight, we’re going to celebrate. Then tomorrow, back to work in the morning,” Brown said.