Bucs take home trophy from state bowling

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics The Hoover High School girls bowling team finished as the Class 6A-7A runner-up at the state tournament at Bowlero Mobile.

The Hoover High School girls bowling team took home a trophy from the Class 6A-7A state tournament.

The Bucs finished as the runner-up at the state tournament Tuesday, claiming the red map trophy to conclude a terrific season.

Hoover was in prime shape after the first day of the state tournament, winning three matches Monday to clinch its spot in the championship match.

The Bucs defeated James Clemens 1,186-1,135 in the opening round. They followed that up with a 1,323-1,259 win over Southside-Gadsden. In the semifinals, Hoover took down Thompson 1,262-1,237.

Hoover fell to Thompson in the South Regional last week to finish as the runner-up. Even though the Bucs were able to overcome the Warriors in the state semifinals, Thompson rallied Tuesday to get back to the championship by winning the consolation final.

In the final, Thompson knocked off Hoover twice to claim the state championship. The Warriors won 1,192-1,169 and 1,279-1,141 to claim the title.

Josie Dambrino had three of the top individual games in the tournament. She bowled games of 223, 184 and 178. Ada McWhorter posted a high of 189 and Paige Lunsford’s top game was 171.