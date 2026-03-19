Bucs players compete in all-star game

× Expand Photo courtesy of Krystle Johnson Hoover head coach with Khloe Ford and Aaliyah Blanchard at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on March 14, 2026. Photo courtesy of Krystle Johnson.

Three Hoover High School basketball players were part of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic last weekend.

Khloe Ford and Aaliyah Blanchard from the girls program and Jackson Sheffield from the boys team were all-stars selected to play on the Alabama team. The games were played at Mississippi College on March 14.

The Alabama girls team cruised to a 93-65 win, taking victory in the game for the ninth straight year.

Ford was one of the game's top players, finishing tied for the team lead with 12 points, while she also pulled down seven rebounds. Blanchard played well, scoring nine points in the victory. She also had five assists and four boards.

Ford is a future University of Missouri player, while Blanchard is set to head to Middle Tennessee next year.

Alabama's boys team wasn't as fortunate, falling 98-79 in their game. Sheffield, a Vanderbilt signee, got into foul trouble and finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Hoover head coach Scott Ware was also on Alabama's coaching staff.