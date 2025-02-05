Bucs roll in area tournament openers

× Expand Hoover's Salim London (5) dribbles the ball at the Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Basketball game at Hoover High School on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Hoover High School boys and girls basketball teams rolled in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament openers on Wednesday afternoon.

Both Bucs boys and girls earned the right to host the area tournament, and both beat Oak Mountain in the opening round.

The Lady Bucs got the day started with a 67-35 win over Oak Mountain. Aaliyah Blanchard had a huge game for the Lady Bucs, going for 23 points and 11 rebounds. Kristen Winston finished with 10 points, two assists and three steals. Kaitlyn Gipson also filled the stat sheet with eight points, five assists and three steals.

Hoover's boys followed things up with a 47-21 win over the Eagles. Salim London led the Bucs with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jackson Sheffield also finished in double digits, posting 10 points and eight rebounds. Jarett Fairley and Austin Dudley each notched five points, while Seneca Robinson contributed three assists.

Vestavia Hills won in the boys and girls games against Hewitt-Trussville, setting up a pair of Hoover vs. Vestavia Hills area tournament championship games. The girls game will be Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7 p.m.

With the wins Wednesday, both Hoover teams also clinched a berth in the Class 7A Northeast Regional as well.