3 Bucs make all-state basketball team

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Hoover Basketball Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard during the Class 7A state championship game between Hoover and Bob Jones on Saturday March 7, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover center Khloe Ford (5) shoots over Albertville center Whitley Booker (30) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Hoover Basketball Hoover's Kristen Winston during the Class 7A state championship game between Hoover and Bob Jones on Saturday March 7, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover forward Jackson Sheffield (35) dunks the ball during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Michael Glass (5) dribbles the ball during the AHSAA Class 7A boys state semifinals between Hoover and Fairhope at BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Thr, March 5, 2026. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Several Hoover High School basketball players made the Alabama Sports Writers Association's all-state basketball team.

On the girls side, Khloe Ford and Aaliyah Blanchard took two of the five first-team slots in Class 7A. Blanchard made the first team for the second straight year, while Ford is back on the first team after making it two years ago.

Their teammate, Kristen Winston was named to the second team after being honorable mention last season.

The three were the key cogs in helping the Lady Bucs win the 7A state championship for the sixth straight year.

Ford led the way with nearly 18 points and nine rebounds per game throughout the season. The Missouri signee was named the Northeast Regional and state tournament MVP, as her strong postseason capped off a dominant season.

Blanchard, a Middle Tennessee signee, had 16 points and six rebounds a game, capping off a stellar career with another stellar year.

Winston, just a freshman, complemented Ford and Blanchard with 13 points and nearly six assists a game.

The boys team had a great season, finishing as the state runner-up. Even though the result snapped a three-year state championship streak, the Bucs took a new starting lineup and went 25-11.

Sheffield led the way for the Bucs, going for 18 points and eight rebounds per contest to garner first-team honors. The 6-foot-10 forward, who has signed with Vanderbilt, blocked more than 100 shots on the year.

Michael Glass had 13 points per game as well, making honorable mention.

Here are the full Class 7A boys and girls all-state teams:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Aaliyah Blanchard, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-11

Khloe Ford, Hoover, Sr., C, 6-3

Lani Smallwood, Albertville, Sr., G, 5-9

Ja'Kyah Smith, Bob Jones, Sr., G, 5-10

Braylee Winfrey, Auburn, Sr., G, 5-10

Second-team All-State

Madi-Marie Grayson, Alma Bryant, Sr., G, 5-6

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City, Sr., G, 5-9

Nylah Loukides, Fairhope, Jr., F, 5-11

Ella Watts, Bob Jones, So., G/F, 6-1

Kristen Winston, Hoover, Fr., G, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Mylie Butler, Albertville, Jr., G, 5-7

Amiyah Carvin, Foley, Sr., G, 5-7

Blakely Nixon, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 5-9

KeLeigh Mullens, Prattville, Sr., G, 5-7

Joyden Ricks, Florence, So., G, 5-8

Honorable mention

Kayden Carr, Auburn, Jr., G, 5-10

Braelyn Castille, Thompson, 8th, F, 6-2

Mari-Margret Grayson, Alma Bryant, Sr., G, 5-6

Ryleigh Martin, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 5-5

Coach of the year

BJ Evans, Alma Bryant

CLASS 7A BOYS

First-team All-State

Diggy Coleman, Dothan, Sr., G, 6-0

Antwane Daniels, Auburn, Sr., G, 6-5

Jackson Sheffield, Hoover, Sr., F/C, 6-10

Evan Toms, Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-9

Ford Traweek, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., G, 6-1

Second-team All-State

Trey Garner, Fairhope, Jr., F, 6-6

Deshawn Hall, Prattville, Jr., G, 6-5

Tyler Noble, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., F, 6-3

Caiden Ricks, Austin, Sr., F, 6-7

Aidan Williams, Enterprise, Sr., F, 6-7

Third-team All-State

Emory Bear, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 6-3

Jaisyion Payne, Florence, Jr., G, 5-11

Cam Pritchett, Thompson, Jr., F, 6-4

Johnny Towry, Vestavia Hills, Jr., F, 6-7

Tucker Wadsworth, Enterprise, Sr., G, 6-5

Honorable mention

Alexander Blue, James Clemens, Jr., F, 6-6

Michael Glass, Hoover, Sr., G, 6-1

Landen Malone, Sparkman, Jr., F, 6-4

Keandre Yancey, Albertville, Sr., F/C, 6-6

Coach of the year

Curt Weeks, Tuscaloosa Co.