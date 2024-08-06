Season preview: Gilmer, Bucs ready to win together

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney ArMari Towns (17) × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Cameron Torbor (18) × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Jonah Winston (4) × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover kicker Matthew Daibes (90) kicks the extra point during a Class 7A first-round playoff game against James Clemens at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 6 Expand Hoover offensive lineman Storm Fain (55) leads the blocking for Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) during a game between Hoover High School and Auburn High School on Friday, Aug 25, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 6 of 6 Expand Hoover quarterback Jonah Winston (14) turns upfield after a reception during a game between Hoover High School and Bob Jones High School on Friday, Nov 4, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman Prev Next

The situation seems to be a perfect match.

Drew Gilmer has led a championship program, having taken Clay-Chalkville High School to state championships in 2021 and 2023.

Hoover High School has a long history of winning, having won 11 state titles since 2000.

Gilmer was introduced as the new Bucs’ coach in January and is eager to continue the winning ways both he and his new program have experienced over the years.

“We’re going to put a quality product on the field,” Gilmer said. “We’re going to put our kids in the best possible position to be successful. If you set the bar up here, they’re going to get to it.”

But the uncomfortable reality for Hoover is that it has not advanced to the state championship game since 2017. Thompson beat Hoover in the Class 7A semifinals five years in a row, and the Bucs were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last fall.

“There’s not a magic pill,” Gilmer said. “You can’t just wave a magic wand and it happens. It just takes man-hours and going to work.”

OFFENSE

Gilmer’s offenses in his time at Clay-Chalkville were typically among the best in the state. He looks forward to the challenge of adapting the offense to what fits this year’s team best.

“We’ll kind of figure it out; it may take a couple games to figure out what our identity is,” he said.

Mac Beason has transferred in from Gardendale and appears to be the one to take the reins of the Hoover offense. Gilmer does not classify him as a traditional dual-threat quarterback, but he certainly possesses the ability to extend plays in the pocket.

“He’s very accurate with the football and makes good decisions,” Gilmer said.

One of the top playmakers for the Bucs will likely be Jonah Winston, a tremendous athlete who was forced to step in at quarterback for the Bucs at times last fall.

“He can play any position on the field, which is good,” Gilmer said. “But the good thing, too, is we don’t have to play him on every position on the field.”

Winston is capable of playing receiver, running back or quarterback, and the Bucs will look to get him the ball in a variety of ways each game.

The offensive line should be a significant strength for Hoover, as Storm Fain, Toby Richard, Trot English and TJ Fields all return as starters from a year ago.

ArMari Towns, Avery Crawford and Spain Park transfer Reggie Jackson headline the group of outside receivers. Hunter Purdue is a slot receiver and tight end Chris Warren returns.

Gilmer said the running back room would be “by committee” until a hot hand emerges.

DEFENSE

Adam Helms made the move to Hoover with Gilmer and will coordinate the defense. Under Helms, Clay-Chalkville’s defense allowed fewer than 12 points per game a season ago.

Pa Drammeh, Tyson Bacon and Branden Rudolph jumped out immediately to their new coaches, anchoring the defensive line.

At linebacker, Cameron Torbor and Trey Sanders fall into the same boat, standing out as players who will make an instant impact in the middle of the Bucs defense. Justyn Hartley and Dylan Bunkley play on the outside and cover receivers or rush the passer.

In the back end, Tre Darden and JJ Moultrie are two ball-hawking corners. Moultrie intercepted four passes and blocked four kicks last season.

“He’s another that stood out to me. He always has a smile on his face,” Gilmer said of Moultrie. “He’s a ballplayer.”

Guys like Jeremiah Robinson, Jackson Lassiter, Cam Spates and DK Bolden are all set to contribute in the secondary as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Some years, Gilmer struggled to find a kicker at Clay-Chalkville, so having several to choose from at Hoover has been a welcome sight.

Matthew Daibes returns, as does James Bryant. Those two got the bulk of the action for the Bucs last year.

SCHEDULE

Hoover plays in one of the toughest regions in the state in Class 7A, Region 3. The Bucs will play their first two region games on the road this season, heading to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Hewitt-Trussville the first two weeks of September.

They also head to Tuscaloosa County and Thompson in region play, while hosting Prattville, Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills.

“Those are the games that bring out the best in you,” Gilmer said.

In non-region action, Hoover travels to south Florida to take on Western High in the season’s opening game. The following week, the Bucs take on city rival Spain Park, with the Jags now in 6A and no longer in the same region.

Hoover also takes on Parker, one of the preseason favorites in 6A, in the middle of the season.