High School Volleyball Preview: Bucs reloading with new faces

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Sydney Durban (7) passes the ball during an area match against Thompson at Hoover High School on Monday, Sept. 27, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Kendyl Mitchell (12) spikes the ball during an area match against Thompson at Hoover High School on Monday, Sept. 27, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

If Amanda Wood has nearly as much fun this fall as she did during her first season as the Hoover High School volleyball team coach, chances are it will be counted as a successful season for the Buccaneers.

Last fall, Wood and the Bucs advanced to the Class 7A state tournament. They fell to Enterprise in five sets in the opening round of the tournament, but that did not diminish the joy Wood took from the season as a whole.

Don’t count Wood as content with that finish, though. Despite losing nine seniors from last year’s team and only having four varsity returners, she is very pleased with what she saw from her group over the course of the summer.

“I don’t like a rebuilding year, we’re just reloading,” she said. “There is new personnel coming in, learning new roles. I like the energy, I like how they cheer for each other.”

Wood has what would be classified as a good problem, albeit a rare one for high school coaches: she has plenty of middle blockers.

Kenzie Richards is one of those blockers and one of three seniors for the Bucs this fall. Kendyl Mitchell played in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game over the summer and returns as an outside hitter. Grace Johnston is the third senior and is as versatile as they come, able to play anywhere on the floor.

“I’m a big proponent of small things,” she said. “If we do the small things correctly, the big things are easy. I have to remember there’s only four that know my expectations.”

Wood is a detail-oriented coach, and those “small things” will likely take time to establish with a team with so many new faces.

The sky appears to be the limit for what this team can achieve once the pieces are put together.

“We have a lot of untapped potential,” Wood said. “That’s what’s cool, is they’re getting better every day. Every day, someone is improving on a skill and they’re celebrating it.”

The Bucs are loaded with juniors, as there are 10 on the varsity roster this fall, to go along with one sophomore and one freshman.

Layla Smith, Kayla Terrell and Maggie Pelton are among the players who will play as pins or right side hitters. Addison Bentley and Madi Lopez have separated themselves as quality setters.

Sydney Durban, Olivia Guenster, Amelia Browne, Sophia Shofner and Madeline Splawn provide the Bucs with defensive depth. Wood said whoever takes over the libero role will separate themselves due to their ability to receive serves.

Abby Tingle and Sydnie Broom will contribute as well this fall.

Hoover certainly does not have an easy task to make it to the state tournament, much less make it past the area tournament. Vestavia Hills and Thompson will be strong once again, with Tuscaloosa County also in Area 5.

The Bucs will host the Juanita Boddie Tournament and play in the Tournament of Champions at Guntersville, Battle of the Border in Tennessee and HeffStrong Tournament. In addition to their area matches, the Bucs will also take on the likes of Mountain Brook, Homewood, Spain Park, McGill-Toolen, Bob Jones, Sparkman and Oak Mountain.