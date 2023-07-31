High School Football Preview: Bucs on right track under Waldrop

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover running back Kamal Amerson(26) tries to break a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School in September 2022 at the Hoover Met. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover quarterback Noah Schuback (10) passes the ball to running back Ahamari Williams (1) during a Class 7A state semifinal game at the Hoover Met in November 2022. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Above: Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) hauls in a long touchdown pass during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville High School in November 2022 at the Hoover Met. Prev Next

Even with a new head coach, the 2022 season ended in the same fashion as the previous four for Hoover High School.

For the fifth straight season, the Bucs’ run ended in the Class 7A semifinals at the hands of Thompson, which has now won four straight state championships.

Wade Waldrop, entering his second year leading the Bucs, chooses not to focus on the specifics of that streak. It’s all about playing to the program’s standard. If and when that happens, the rest will take care of itself.

“It’s obvious there’s an expectation and a standard here that’s always going to be here, no matter who’s here,” Waldrop said. “Our kids understand that and our coaches understand that. I’ve been pleased to see our kids growing together and learning how to pull for one another.”

Hoover did win its second straight region title, but Waldrop emphasizes finding a way to win the last game, which typically means lifting a state championship trophy. The Bucs won 11 in a row last fall after a narrow loss to Auburn (the eventual state runner-up), before falling to Thompson in the semifinals.

“It goes back to how you approach offseason workouts. Teams that start to embrace that and have an appreciation for the things that you have to do to be successful, those are the teams that find a way to play their best football late,” Waldrop said.

OFFENSE

Hoover’s offense was young and inexperienced entering last season. After dealing with that and a string of adverse circumstances throughout the campaign, the Bucs come out on the other side with a now proven and productive unit.

Up front, Toby Richard, Rashad Smith and TJ Fields are all back after starting last season. Tyson Batchelor is moving to the offensive line after playing tight end last fall. Trot English, Storm Fain and Samson Coler are some others in the mix along the line as well.

Noah Schuback was thrown into the fire as a freshman last year and gained valuable experience down the stretch. He had a solid spring and summer and is confident heading into this year. Andy Howard has moved in from Albertville and Brady Sheppard returns, giving the Bucs depth in the quarterback room.

Jonah Winston started a game at quarterback last year as well and will be relied upon as one of the Bucs’ top receivers in the offense. Jordan Woolen and Fred Dunson come off of strong seasons and are looking to take another step as seniors. DeMarion Gardner, Avery Crawford, Moss Fleming and Hunter Purdue will bolster the receiving corps.

At tight end, Chris Warren has impressed and Braydon Gerstenberg moved from receiver to tight end. Payton Morris is another option there.

In the backfield, Kamal Amerson is back for his senior year. Chalmers Peters returns to the program after a year away and is someone the Bucs can use in a variety of ways. Keilan Jefferson and JR Mosley are young players that will be ready to play as well.

DEFENSE

There are not nearly as many familiar names on the defensive side of the ball, as there are just a few starters returning.

Up front, Michael Nixon had a standout season last fall alongside three dominant seniors. He will be counted on to take another step forward this year. Micah Hampton, another senior, played a good bit last year and can be expected to have a big role. Pa Drammeh has potential to be a breakout player on the defensive line as well. Jamar Jones will get a chance to start as well. Henry Smith, Justyn Hartley, Tyson Bacon and Cameron Torbor are some others to watch.

Bradley Shaw should be one of the top linebackers in the state this fall, and Cooper Darty played a good bit as an inside linebacker last year as well. Trey Sanders is another guy that stood out in the preseason.

In the secondary, the Bucs graduated their top three cornerbacks and top three safeties. At corner, JJ Moultrie will step into a big role, with Donell Williams also looking to make an impact. The likes of Tre Darden, Jackson Lassiter and Omari Bryant are among the others in the mix.

At safety, Steele Lowery is back with the program and Jeremy Cook has moved back over there from offense. Kasey Zylstra is also working at safety, along with Cameron Spates, Dylan Bunkley and Caleb Cook also looking to get on the field.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Bucs will have to face the reality of replacing yet another Power 5 kicker. Peyton Argent graduated and signed with the University of South Carolina, so the Bucs are looking at the likes of Matthew Daibes and James Bryant to claim the kicking duties.

Garrett Brasher has emerged as the punter for the team, with Lincoln Anderson as the long snapper and Sheppard as the team’s holder.

Peters, Winston and Crawford are just a few of the options Hoover has to return kicks and punts. Waldrop is emphasizing making plays on special teams this season. The Bucs had success in that area in the earlier stages of last season.