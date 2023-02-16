High hopes for bucs in 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Emily Sims (8) pitches in an elimination game against Fairhope during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on May 19, 2022. The Bucs defeated Fairhope 2-0.

There’s no need to reinvent the wheel in Trey Matlock’s eyes.

Matlock is the new head coach of the Hoover High School softball team, taking over a program that has had back-to-back impressive runs at the Class 7A state tournament. He has been an assistant for the last eight years at Hoover.

Lexi Shrout was the leader of those teams but has taken a step back with the recent birth of her third child. She is still around the program, but Matlock is the new man in charge.

“It’s a great opportunity, given what we have coming back and everything,” he said. “I’ll take the job and do what Lexi has done the last couple years.”

In 2021, the Bucs made a run to the Class 7A state tournament and finished fourth. Last spring, they took it one step further, reaching third place and a game short of the state championship.

“The last two years, we’ve had that taste,” Matlock said. “I thought we had some unfinished business, so we strived last year and got a step closer. Hopefully this year, we can get another step closer to the stadium and the finals.”

There are many players returning from last year’s team who give Matlock hope the Bucs could be poised to make another deep run if they play up to their capabilities.

Emily Sims, Olivia Christian and Kaitlyn Raines each pitched plenty last season. Sims came up big in the postseason, most notably throwing a gem to help Hoover upset Fairhope. She is also one of four seniors on the squad. Sophomore Ainsley Boyd will also log some innings for the Bucs.

“Their progress has been great, especially being inside the circle,” Matlock said of the pitchers. “They want to be in that moment. They work hard, put extra time in throwing and everything.”

There are six other athletes back who played plenty last spring. Seniors Carolyne Hecklinski, Gracie Hillman and Kate Dinkel are back. Hecklinski is a steady hand at second base, with Hillman and Dinkel taking care of things in the outfield.

Hecklinski has signed to play at Shelton State Community College, while Dinkel has signed with Huntingdon College and Hillman is heading to Georgia Tech.

Of the juniors, Hannah Christian is back in the outfield, Bella Foran returns at shortstop and Mac Stribling can play the corner infield positions.

After being the primary catcher for the Bucs for five years, Campbell Hecklinski has graduated, leaving a void behind the plate. Lindsey Westhoven and Claire Kurz are sophomores competing for time back there. Ki Davis, MC Detwiler and Mikaylah Chimara also provide depth at various positions.

The Bucs’ schedule doesn’t have many layups on it this season. Hoover plays in tournaments hosted by Vestavia Hills, Central-Phenix City, Spain Park and Gulf Shores before hosting their own toward the end of the year.

Hoover also takes on the likes of Oak Mountain, Brooks, Hewitt-Trussville, Helena, Hartselle, Athens, Springville, Mortimer Jordan and Curry aside from Class 7A, Area 5 play with reigning state champion Thompson, Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County.