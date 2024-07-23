Get to know: Hoover High quarterback, Mac Beason

× Expand Mac Beason is a quarterback at Hoover High School.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: Uh, my favorite thing about football is I can put myself out there in action and I do what God gave me the ability to do and just, overall, lead the team.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: I normally don't eat before the games, so my favorite pregame meal is probably just whatever the parents cook or coaches put out there for us. Uh, if I can name something basic, I would just say, like, a Chick-fil-a sandwich.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: Uh, I don't do that much outside of football, but I would say, uh, I really like to hunt or fish, either way.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: Uh, my favorite sports team would probably be the Dolphins because I really like Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa is a good quarterback.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: Uh, I would say the best advice I received is just to be where your feet are and not worry about what's ahead of you.