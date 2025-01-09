Get to know: Bucs combo guard Kristen Wilson

Kristen Winston is a combo guard on Hoover High School’s girls basketball team. In this interview, she shares what she hopes to achieve this season and some of her favorite basketball memories.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: Hey, my name is Kristen Winston, and I play for Hoover High School. I'm a combo guard, and I'm in eighth grade.

Q: What is your favorite thing about basketball?

A: My favorite thing about basketball is the people you meet and the lessons you learn.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goals for this season are to win state, grow my leadership and get better throughout the season.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: My earliest memory of basketball is playing in the driveway with my brother.

Q: What’s the most impressive thing you’ve done on a basketball court?

A: The most impressive thing I've done is leading my team in the [Amateur Athletic Union] championship game and hitting the game winner.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: My favorite sports team is the Golden State Warriors because I'm a big fan of Steph Curry.

Q: Who wins the NBA title this year?

A: I think the Celtics are winning the NBA title this year.