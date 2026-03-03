Bucs take floor for final four games Thursday

× Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover Buccaneer team pose for a photo after the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong.

The Hoover High School basketball teams will look to continue their stranglehold on Class 7A state titles.

The boys have won three straight state championships, while the girls are on a five-year stretch of taking home the blue map trophy.

Both teams will take the floor Thursday in the 7A semifinals, as they seek to keep adding to that number. Hoover's girls take on Alma Bryant at noon, with the Hoover boys following against Fairhope at 1:30 p.m.

The Lady Bucs are 33-1 on the season, only losing their first game of the year before notching 33 straight to this point. Alma Bryant is 23-8 on the year and won the South Regional last week. The Hurricanes finished the season ranked No. 8 at the end of the regular season. Unsurprisingly, the Lady Bucs have been the top-ranked team much of the season.

The winner of the contest will face the winner between Bob Jones and Auburn in the state final Saturday at 4 p.m.

Hoover's boys finished the regular season ranked No. 8 and have not had the same ease as in the past three seasons. The Bucs have battled through a tough area and tough regional to make it to this point. Fairhope was No. 2 through the end of the regular season and won the South Regional as well.

Dothan and Tuscaloosa County are playing in the other boys semifinal, with the winners playing in the state final Saturday at 5:45 p.m. to wrap up the AHSAA State Finals.

All of the information for the state finals, including tickets and parking, can be found at this link.