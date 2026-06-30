Countdown to kickoff: 50 days until high school football season

× Expand Hoover players take the field for the coin toss during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine.

July 1 marks 50 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Hoover will open the season in 51 days, as the Bucs host Muscle Shoals on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Hoover Sun and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Here's a look at Hoover's 2026 schedule:

Aug. 21: vs. Muscle Shoals

Aug. 28: @ Opelika

Sept. 4: @ Hewitt-Trussville*

Sept. 11: vs. Prattville*

Sept. 18: @ Oak Mountain*

Sept. 25: OPEN

Oct. 2: vs. Thompson*

Oct. 9: @ Vestavia Hills*

Oct. 16: vs. Spain Park*

Oct. 23: @ Tuscaloosa County*

Oct. 30: OPEN