Countdown to kickoff: Hoover DL Justyn Hartley

Photo by Barry Stephenson
Hoover's Justyn Hartley (14) sacks Opelika's Colby Key (5) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.
Hoover's Justyn Hartley(14) makes a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Fairhope High School on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson
Photo by Barry Stephenson
Hoover outside linebacker Justyn Hartley (14) and Hoover defensive lineman Pa'Landing Drammeh (9) put pressure on Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa quarterback Bryson Kimbrough (12 ) during a game between Hoover High School and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Photo by Barry Stephenson
Hoover's Justyn Hartley (14) pressures Opelika's Colby Key (5) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.
Tuesday marks 10 days until the Hoover High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.
Hoover edge rusher Justyn Hartley will take the field with his fellow Bucs on Aug. 22, as they hosts powerhouse IMG Academy out of Florida.
Hartley is one of the top players on one of the most talented defenses in the state, as Hoover will look to put an elite unit on the field once again this fall.
Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Hoover Sun and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.
Under the Lights covers Hoover among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.
10 days: Hoover DL Justyn Hartley