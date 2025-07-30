Countdown to kickoff: Check out the Bucs' 2025 schedule

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Starnes Media Hoover Football Hoover captains before a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman.

The 2025 high school football season is just a few weeks away, with Thursday marking 22 days until kickoff for Hoover.

The Bucs will open the season on their home field, as they host IMG Academy out of Florida to kick things off.

Here is the full schedule for the Hoover varsity football team this fall.

Aug. 22: vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Aug. 29: @ Spain Park

Sept. 5: vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa*

Sept. 12: vs. Hewitt-Trussville*

Sept. 19: @ Prattville*

Sept. 26: @ Parker

Oct. 3: @ Oak Mountain*

Oct. 9: vs. Tuscaloosa County*

Oct. 17: vs. Thompson*

Oct. 24: @ Vestavia Hills*

Oct. 31: OPEN

* Region game

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Hoover Sun and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Hoover among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.