Countdown to kickoff: Hoover WR Jeremiah Tabb

1 of 6
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Hoover WR Jeremiah Tabb (2) scores a TD during the Hoover vs. Fairhope week one playoff game at the Hoover Met on Nov. 7, 2024.
2 of 6
Photo by Barry Stephenson
Hoover wide receiver Jeremiah Tabb (2) tightropes down the sideline on the way to a big gain during a game between Hoover High School and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
3 of 6
Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb (2) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.
4 of 6
Vestavia Hills' Larry McSwain Jr. (7) breaks up a pass intended for Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb(2) during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson
5 of 6
Photo by Barry Stephenson
Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb (2) is tackled by Fairhope's Mason Henderson (11) during a game between Hoover High School and Fairhope High School on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Hoover Met.
6 of 6
Photo by Barry Stephenson
Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb (2) runs the ball after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Fairhope High School on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Hoover Met.
Thursday marks 29 days until the Hoover High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.
Hoover wide receiver Jeremiah Tabb will help lead the Bucs onto the field Aug. 22, as the Bucs host IMG Academy out of Florida.
Tabb is looking to have a standout season for the Bucs, as he came on strong toward the end of the 2024 season.
Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Hoover Sun and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.
Under the Lights covers Hoover among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.
29 days: Hoover WR Jeremiah Tabb