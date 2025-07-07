Countdown to kickoff: Hoover WR Jonah Winston

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hoover WR Jonah Winston (4) catches ball during the Hoover vs Thompson game at Warrior Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover quarterback Jonah Winston (4) is lifted up by offensive lineman Rashad Smith (73) after scoring a touchdown during a Class 7A first-round playoff game against James Clemens at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hoover WR Jonah Winston (4) runs ball during the Hoover vs Thompson game at Warrior Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hoover WR Jonah Winston (4) scores winning touchdown during the Hoover vs Thompson game at Warrior Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Miley Gallman Hoover's Jonah Winston (4) lines up during a Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City, Ala. × 6 of 8 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (14) sprints downfield after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Bob Jones High School on Friday, Nov 4, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 7 of 8 Expand Hoover quarterback Jonah Winston (14) turns upfield after a reception during a game between Hoover High School and Bob Jones High School on Friday, Nov 4, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Julia Freeman × 8 of 8 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (14) eludes a tackler during a game between Hoover High School and Bob Jones High School on Friday, Nov 4, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson Prev Next

Tuesday marks 45 days until the Hoover High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston will lead his team onto the field Aug. 22, as the Buccaneers host national powerhouse IMG Academy out of Florida.

Winston enters his senior season planning to primarily be a wide receiver on this year's team. His versatility has enabled Hoover to use him in several different roles throughout his career. He's caught passes, carried the ball and even played quarterback at times. Last fall, Winston rushed for five touchdowns and caught three touchdown passes.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Hoover Sun and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Hoover among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

45 days: Hoover WR Jonah Winston