Bucs take on volleyball regionals

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover head coach Amanda Wood reacts from the Class 7A, Area 6 volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Oak Mountain High School.

The Hoover High School volleyball team will play in the Class 7A North Super Regional tournament at the Finley Center this week.

Hoover won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament last week to advance to the super regional. The Bucs beat Thompson 3-1 before sweeping regular season champ Oak Mountain 3-0 in the final.

Hoover will play Austin at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the tournament, needing one win to claim a berth in next week's state tournament. If the Bucs win, they will play again at approximately 6:30 p.m. and again Thursday at 2:45 p.m. to determine seeding for state.

The North Super Regional Tournament has been held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the last several years, but the venue and the Alabama High School Athletic Association did not come to terms on a new agreement, forcing the AHSAA to find a new location for this year's tournament.

The Finley Center is located at the Hoover Met Complex. Tickets for the event can be purchased at GoFan.co.