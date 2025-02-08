Bucs sweep area tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Basketball The Hoover High School boys basketball team won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Hoover High School.

The Hoover High School boys and girls basketball teams won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournaments on Friday night, and now set their sights on the regional tournament.

The Lady Bucs held off Vestavia Hills 49-42 in a highly-competitive game. Aaliyah Blanchard led the way for the team with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kristen Winston had 11 points and Jaliyah Manuel finished with 10 points to join her in double figures.

Hoover's boys blew Vestavia away and won 86-46 as well. Jarett Fairley led the Bucs with 16 points and four rebounds in the game. Seneca Robinson had 14 points, three steals and three assists, while DeWayne Brown finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Salim London gave the Bucs four double-digit scorers with 10 points, six boards and three assists. Austin Dudley had nine points, while Caleb Williams and Jackson Sheffield each had eight points.

The Lady Bucs have won four straight state championships, while the boys have won back-to-back titles and boast a perfect 31-0 record to this point.

Both teams will move on to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University. The Bucs will play on Feb. 17, with game times and opponents to be finalized in the coming days.