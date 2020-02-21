Bucs softball looking to change tide in 2020

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Presidents' Day Invitational Senior third baseman Jordan Moore (10) will be a critical piece for the Bucs in 2020. The Samford University signee will be one of the team’s top contributors at the plate and in the field. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Softball Hoover’s Harper Niblett (2) bats during a Class 7A, Area 5 game against Oak Mountain in April at Oak Mountain High School. Prev Next

The Hoover High School softball team decided the status quo was no longer acceptable.

The Bucs aren’t proud of missing the regional tournament for three consecutive seasons, and they’ve set out to break that trend.

“This team is different than any team I’ve coached here, and I think it’s for a few reasons,” said head coach Lexi Shrout, who enters her sixth year at Hoover. “I can say all of our players are bought in. They’re all in without a doubt.”

Last spring, Hoover posted a 28-19 record and was ousted from the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament with back-to-back losses.

“They wanted change. I wanted change,” Shrout said. “I told them I can harp to you guys all these points, but you guys are the ones that are going to have to implement it with the team. They have, and they’ve been fantastic.”

Some of those changes have included working out all fall and winter with Godspeed — a sports performance training organization — and team-building sessions with former UAB coach Marla Townsend.

“I want someone to look at us and be like, ‘They’re different. That’s not the Hoover team I’ve seen before,’” senior third baseman Jordan Moore said.

Moore is part of a talented senior class. Five of the six have signed to play softball in college, while the sixth merely decided not to pursue the sport beyond high school.

Moore is heading to Samford, where her brother Preston plays baseball. Outfielder Harper Niblett is heading to Wallace State, outfielder Atira McGowan has signed with Mercer, Katie Norris will join her sister Leslie at Millsaps College, and Olivia Woodruff will attend Hunter College in New York. Hannah Presley had opportunities as well.

Moore said her high school career has flown by, but she’s ready for her senior campaign.

“It’s really here,” she said.

Moore is a proven commodity in the middle of the Hoover lineup, while McGowan, Niblett and Norris will headline a strong outfield group. Woodruff can play multiple positions on the infield, while Presley can catch and play the corner infield spots.

In the circle, junior Troy commit Brookelyn Cannon is expected to be a big factor for the Bucs as a pitcher and a hitter. Freshman Emily Sims and sophomore Gia Wade are two arms that will be needed to provide valuable innings as well.

Abby Fortner played second base last year and played her way into the lineup on a regular basis. The Bucs are anxiously awaiting the arrival of catcher Campbell Hecklinski following her playoff run with the varsity basketball team. There will be a few others, such as freshman Gracie Hillman and sophomore Sadie Cope, who will have a chance to make an impact.

“I think we’re going to have a pretty solid lineup,” Shrout said.

The Bucs compete in Area 5 with Thompson, Oak Mountain and Tuscaloosa County. They realize the challenge will be stiff, but the players and coaches have high hopes, including a hopeful return to the state tournament.

“We haven’t really put ourselves in that position where we can the last few years,” Niblett said. “This year, our group knows exactly what we want, and we know we want to get there.”