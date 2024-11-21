Bucs searching for a ‘new championship’

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover's Salim London (5) dunks the ball in the second half of a boys Class 7A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

The state has been the Bucs’ oyster the last two years.

Hoover High School’s boys basketball program has run Class 7A the last two years, losing a combined seven games and winning back-to-back state championships.

That is not expected to change this year, as the Bucs appear to have the caliber of team to potentially win a third straight title.

Don’t expect to hear them talking about that, though.

“Obviously, that’s asked everywhere,” Hoover head coach Scott Ware said of the team’s quest for a third straight championship. “There’s obviously a chance to do that. But the way we approach it is, those two trophies have their spots. They’re not going anywhere.

“We’re playing for a new championship this year.”

The Bucs return much of the same core group of players who have led them to those two titles. Seniors Salim London (UAB) and DeWayne Brown (Tennessee) recently signed to play college basketball following their final year at Hoover.

“Two really good guys, really good leaders and selfless leaders,” Ware said of London and Brown. “They’ll give themselves up and make the right play for the betterment of the team.”

Jarett Fairley, Seneca Robinson, Caleb Williams, Riley Frye and Austin Dudley are also seniors this season.

Ware commended Fairley for his leadership, typically being the one to speak up and make his voice heard when needed. Fairley often takes a backseat to the spotlight that guys like London and Brown receive, but there is no diminishing the impact he has on the team.

“A lot of teams would love to have Jarett Fairley as a third guy,” Ware said.

Another player that won’t receive headlines is Jackson Sheffield, a junior whose 6-foot-9 stature mirrors that of Brown. Ware has no qualms about potentially playing the two big men together because of their ability to play within the Bucs’ system.

Kobe Boleware, Michael Glass, Messiah Millin and Ar’Mari Towns are also juniors on the team.

Hoover joins Class 7A, Area 6 this season, playing alongside Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain. Being among the top two in the area is the starting point to making the postseason run that has become common for the Bucs.

After opening the season in November with games against Sparkman, Clay-Chalkville, Huffman, McAdory, Buckhorn and a couple out-of-state teams, the Bucs embark on a busy December.

In December, Hoover will take on Fairhope, Oxford, Spain Park, Clay-Chalkville again, Thompson and a couple more out-of-state teams. They also host the Big Orange Classic right after Christmas.

Those important area games come in January, along with matchups against Thompson and Spain Park.

The Bucs are not just an Alabama brand. They are also traveling to Alaska this year for a tournament in late January.

“Everybody thinks we’re crazy. I may be thinking that, once we get to it,” Ware said.

One thing that’s not crazy is the idea that the Bucs could be the first Class 7A team to notch a three-peat since Mountain Brook won in 2017-19.

It would be only the second instance of doing so in the state’s largest classification since the Alabama High School Athletic Association broke into four classes in 1964.