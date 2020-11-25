Bucs, Rebels seniors win scholar athlete award

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover offensive lineman Nick Paradise (52) leads the blocking during a 2019 game against Spain Park at the Hoover Met. Paradise was named a 2020 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete.

Hoover High School senior Nick Paradise and Vestavia Hills High School senior Leighton Reese both were named Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes for 2020.

Scholar Athlete award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom" success.

“We are very happy to recognize these senior athletes for their outstanding performance on the field and as students throughout their high school careers,” said Rick Ford, the Great American Rivalry Series CEO. “In this very unique year, we felt it is even more important that the Great American Rivalry Series and our presenting partner, the United States Marines, continue the 17-year tradition of recognizing their achievements.”

Paradise and Reese each will receive a$500 scholarship on behalf of the Great American Rivalry Series.

Submitted by the Great American Rivalry Series.