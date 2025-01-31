Bucs qualify for state in girls bowling

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics The Hoover High School girls bowling team finished as the runner-up at the South Regional on Jan. 28, 2025, at Vestavia Bowl. Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics.

The Hoover High School girls bowling team is moving to the next tournament.

The Bucs finished as the runner-up at the South Regional tournament earlier this week at Vestavia Bowl.

Hoover’s girls fell just short in the tournament final to Thompson, losing by only 83 pins.

On Monday, Hoover began the tournament with a 1,191-922 win over Davidson. In the semifinals, the Bucs edged Stanhope Elmore 1,188-1,137.

In the final on Tuesday, Thompson knocked off Hoover 1,288-1,205. That sent the Bucs to consolation finals, where Hoover defeated Stanhope Elmore again, this time by a score of 1,104-964.

Josie Dambrino was the top bowler in best two-game series, posting a total score of 468 to blow away the competition. Naomi Chisolm also made the top eight, scoring a 302 total.

Dambrino had the top single game at 238, along with the fourth-best at 200 and the sixth-best at 182. Ada McWhorter posted the second-best game at 222, along with the seventh-best at 178.

Hoover’s girls will be participating in next week’s state tournament in Mobile against the likes of Thompson, Southside-Gadsden, Hewitt-Trussville, American Christian, James Clemens, Thompson, Foley and Stanhope Elmore.