Bucs QB set to be featured on Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

On this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn, Hoover High School quarterback Mac Beason is set to join Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd for a segment.

Beason has led the Bucs to a 6-2 record and a 5-0 mark in Class 7A, Region 3 to this point.

Hoover will play at Thompson this week in a game that will decide the Region 3 title.

