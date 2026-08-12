Bucs pushing for consistent excellence in new season

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Javon Pulliam (7).

Hoover High School enters Chip English’s third season as head coach replacing a talented senior class with a group he said is stocked with players who simply haven’t had their turn yet.

“We’re going to have some talent, we’re going to have some guys that can play,” English said. “It’s just going to take a little bit of time to figure that out.”

English called last season a season of inconsistency, one where the Buccaneers played well one week and poorly the next before an early playoff exit. He said the coaching staff self-scouted extensively over the offseason to find ways to turn close losses into wins.

“Guys are tough, guys are gritty,” English said. “Somebody told me it looks like the old Hoover, and what they meant is these are guys that work really, really hard.”

English pointed to a stretch last season when Hoover started 1-3 before winning five straight games as a turning point for the program, along with a strong first half against Parker and a gutsy win over Thompson decided by a late field goal.

“Seeing that turnaround, seeing the confidence, seeing the playmaking progress was really exciting,” English said.

The staff added experience this offseason. A couple of new hires were made, and Williams Eads was elevated to offensive coordinator to give the Bucs a familiar face leading the offensive room.

Hoover’s region looks similar to a year ago, with Spain Park entering and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa exiting. English said the change in classification title from Class 7A to 6A doesn’t affect how difficult the region will be.

“It’s going to be a gauntlet again,” English said. “Week in and week out, we’re going to have to play our best.”

Hoover opens the season at home against Muscle Shoals on Aug. 21, then travels to Opelika the following week before region play begins Sept. 4 at Hewitt-Trussville. The Buccaneers host Prattville, Thompson and Spain Park and travel to Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County within the region. Hoover also hosts Knoxville Catholic of Tennessee in a nonregion matchup Sept. 25 and has an open date Oct. 30.

OFFENSE

Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Kaleb Freeman (7).

Senior Kaleb Freeman returns at quarterback after a full season of starting experience and a recent commitment to Charleston Southern. English said Freeman will need to take on a bigger role as a playmaker after receivers carried more of that load a year ago, including using his legs more in the run game.

“He’s going to have to take that on a little bit more this year, and we have no doubt that he can,” English said.

Junior Oliver Crowell, who spent time in Indiana before returning to Hoover, will back up Freeman.

At running back, junior Malik Boggan and junior Paxton Weatherly give Hoover two contrasting styles, one a speed threat and the other more of a shifty runner, and both are expected to split time carrying the pigskin.

Hoover’s receiving corps is almost entirely new to starting roles. Senior Anderson Clark returns at tight end after a strong offseason, while junior Jordon Ward, senior Jamyreion Dickerson and senior Blake Clark are among the receivers expected to step into larger roles.

Up front, Hoover returns both starting tackles in senior Rocco Rossi at right tackle and junior Zachari Moore at left tackle. Sophomore Braylen Cariveau is working back from a knee injury and gives the Bucs flexibility at guard or center.

“I feel like we probably have eight guys that can step out there on a Friday night and do some really good things,” English said of the offensive line.

DEFENSE

Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. DJ Waluyn (1).

Hoover’s secondary returns significant experience, anchored by seniors D.J. Waluyn, Jordan Williams and Anquan Allen. Junior Aidan Callins adds depth to the group.

At linebacker, senior Nathan Johnson steps into a starting role for the first time despite his experience in the program, alongside junior Uriah Crawford and junior Khonor Latham.

Up front, senior Jovon Pulliam returns off an all-state season at defensive end and is expected to anchor the line. Senior Jordan Williams and sophomore Jaymon Knight, who played significant snaps as a freshman, add experience and depth, while senior Christian Harris steps into a starting role for the first time as well.

“Jovon Pulliam was able to really change the game on what he was able to do,” English said. “When you have guys up front that can do that, it allows those secondary guys to play a little more risky.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Senior Grant Morrison returns at punter after averaging close to 40 yards per kick a year ago, and senior Steele Witschy takes over placekicking duties. Hoover will also need to replace graduated long snapper Lincoln Anderson, who held the job for three seasons.