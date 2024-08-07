Bucs players express support for coach; interim head coach named

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Drew Gilmer, former head coach at Clay-Chalkville, speaks to the media after being named Hoover’s new head coach for the Bucs football program during a press conference at the Hoover Met Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

Following the news Tuesday afternoon that Hoover High School head football coach Drew Gilmer, along with defensive coordinator Adam Helms, had been placed on administrative leave, several Hoover players and others involved with the program took to social media to express their thoughts and feelings on the situation.

The reason for the action was not disclosed, but one video supplied to the Hoover Sun from a source close to the football program shows a coach during a recent practice charging across the field during a drill, grabbing a player's facemask and ripping the helmet off the player as the player falls to the ground.

The decision to put the coaches on administrative leave "was made to ensure a thorough and impartial review of recent developments," a statement from the school system said.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. We are taking this matter seriously and working diligently to resolve it promptly and fairly,” Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said.

Hoover High Principal Jennifer Hogan said Wednesday morning she is in the middle of investigating the matter and that assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Chip English is serving as interim head coach right now. No other information about the status of the investigation was available.

David Bannister, a board member for the Buccaneer Touchdown Club and longtime supporter of Hoover football, said he’s not involved in the process of reviewing what happened with the Hoover coaches, but he trusts the people who are.

Hogan and Athletic Director Harley Lamey will talk with the people involved and apply the same common sense they would with any other teacher or coach at the school, Bannister said.

“And I think they’ll do everything to make sure the safety of our football players and team are first and paramount,” he said. “I really like Drew Gilmer, and I really like what he’s been doing for the Hoover football program. I hope there’s a good resolution for him and a good resolution for the program, but the first consideration is the safety of our players.”

Tuesday evening, many players within the Hoover football program took to social media to express their support for Gilmer and Helms, who were hired in January. Hoover's season begins in less than three weeks, as the Bucs travel to Western High School in south Florida to play their season opener Aug. 24.

Quarterback Mac Beason shared a post on X, which states, "We love Coach Gilmer and Coach Helms! Ask any player on the roster. They’ve done a lot for us and the Hoover program. If the players want him as our coach, we should be able to keep him! He might coach a little differently, but that’s why he wins!"

Sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Williams said in an X post: "Coach Gilmer and Coach Helms, they’re the best coaches In the state of Alabama! And they’re the reason why the Hoover program Is becoming great again. I understand why people are In disbelief[,] but I promise you can ask our entire roster that Coach Gilmer and Coach Helms have the most love for us."

The click-through gallery below shows several X posts from Hoover football players.