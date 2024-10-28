Bucs open play in 7A volleyball championship Tuesday

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Austin on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Finley Center in Hoover. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover's Layla Smith (5) plays the ball during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Austin on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Finley Center in Hoover. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Grace Burgess Hoover's Abby Tingle (2) hits the ball during the Class 7A North Super Regional on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Finley Center in Hoover. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Grace Burgess Hoover players celebrate during the Class 7A North Super Regional on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Finley Center in Hoover. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Grace Burgess Hoover team during the Class 7A North Super Regional on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Finley Center in Hoover. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Grace Burgess Hoover's Olivia Guenster (1) passes during the Class 7A North Super Regional on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Finley Center in Hoover. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover's Olivia Guenster (1) plays the ball during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Austin on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Finley Center in Hoover. × 8 of 9 Expand Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Amelia Browne (8) passes during the Class 7A North Super Regional on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Grace Burgess. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover's Kayla Terrell (17) plays the ball during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Austin on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Finley Center in Hoover. Prev Next

The quest for a state championship continues today for the Hoover High School girls volleyball team.

The Bucs (16-4) meet Enterprise (14-3) in the quarterfinals on at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Should they win, they’ll face either McGill-Toolen (16-1) or Huntsville (14-5) at 6 in the semifinals. A loss would end the Bucs’ season as this is a single-elimination event.

The championship game for Class 7A will be at 6 pm. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

Tickets cost $12 per day. Games will also be streamed by the National Federation of High Schools Network (subscription required).

Rival Vestavia Hills is in the other half of the 7A bracket. The Rebels (16-8) play Fairhope (20-7) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in the Class 7A quarterfinals. Should the Rebels win, they’ll advance to a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.A victory against Fairhope would send the Rebels up against the winner of the Bob Jones (18-5) vs. Bayside Academy (15-5) game in the semifinals at 6 p.m.

Should they both advance to Wednesday’s championship, it would mark the third meeting of the season for Hoover and Vestavia Hills. The Bucs won both matchups thus far, 3-1 on Sept. 10 and then 3-0 last week at the regional tournament.

Chelsea is the other local volleyball team vying for a championship this week. The Hornets (18-7) face Cullman (12-8) at 9 a.m. at the Crossplex with the winner advancing to face either Hazel Green (31-4) or Spanish Fort (18-3) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The other half of the 6A bracket features Buckhorn (18-7) vs. Gulf Shores (18-3) in one quarterfinal and Pelham (19-8) vs. Jasper (17-8) in the other.

The 6A championship will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena.