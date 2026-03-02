Bucs not shying away from high expectations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsay Handey. Jaxson Wood (3) Jaxson Wood (3)

Hoover High School baseball has the kind of roster that attracts attention before the first pitch is ever thrown.

The Buccaneers enter the 2026 season with high expectations, led by a senior class that includes Tennessee signee Jaxson Wood and LSU signee Will Adams. But for head coach Adam Moseley, the biggest strength is what happens away from the spotlight.

Will Adams (8)
Jaxson Wood (3).

“I love going to work every day because of what kind of guys we’ve got,” Moseley said. “I know we’re talented, but they are legitimately better people.”

Wood and Adams lead the charge among this year’s roster. James Au (Northwest Florida State College), Cameron Lowery (Coastal Alabama South), Grayson Payne (Calhoun) and Tanner Underwood (Snead State) are also part of a strong senior class set to play college ball.

Hoover brings back a large portion of its offense, while the pitching staff will look different than a year ago.

One arm expected to make a major impact is senior Max Crowder, who was not healthy for much of last season. Moseley said Crowder should be healthy this year and “be a really big part” on the mound. Crowder is also expected to play a major role at third base.

The senior group has experience all over the field. Jake Fridley returns behind the plate. Payne is back as a returning starter at second base, while Au returns at first. In the outfield, Jonah Winston and Adams are among the returning pieces, with Branning Carey also in the mix after dealing with injuries last year. Caleb Stone is another key name, expected to pitch a lot while also having a chance to play in the outfield.

With that kind of flexibility, Moseley said several of the preseason battles revolve around how the pieces fit when arms are rotating in and out.

“Catcher is definitely one,” he said. “Whoever’s going to play third base and first base when various guys are pitching is a big deal, and whoever’s going to play that outfield spot when other guys are pitching is a big deal.”

Wood remains the centerpiece defensively. Moseley said Wood will continue to play shortstop, even as Hoover works him at other spots to prepare him for the next level.

Adams’ impact, Moseley said, is felt everywhere, not just in one box score.

“He is the most influential player in our program,” Moseley said. “When your two hardest workers are your two best players, and that’s Jaxson and Will. They work so hard.”

Hoover also has non-seniors pushing for roles. Moseley mentioned Drew Monte as a catcher who is “competing for catcher with Jake,” along with Hudson Jackman, Jesus Capo and Hudson Oliver, a sophomore who moved in from Guntersville.

As the season begins, Hoover will not shy away from a challenging slate. The Bucs will play in prestigious tournaments along with competing in Class 7A, Area 6 with Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville.

For a team with state championship goals, the approach is still simple.

“We want them to do things the right way all the time,” Moseley said, “and hope that the Lord blesses us with some positive things at the end.”