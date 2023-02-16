Bucs looking forward to season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Cade Carr (5) fields the ball as he makes the throw to first base to record an out during a game against Mountain Brook in April 2022.

It isn’t possible to act as if things are perfectly normal surrounding the Hoover High School baseball program this spring.

Head coach Adam Moseley was suspended by the Alabama High School Athletic Association for the 2023 season after a rules violation in the fall, for coaching one of his players out of season. Moseley coached Hoover second baseman RJ Hamilton on Team USA as part of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup.

With Moseley away from the program this season, Chris Wilson is the varsity team’s acting coach. He is being assisted by Chris Coons and David Crabtree.

Wilson is attempting to keep things as close to normal as possible, citing his familiarity and friendship with Moseley dating back nearly 20 years. He also said the players have been “resilient” and shown an eagerness to get the season started and put the winter behind them.

“There’s some comfort with that,” Wilson said. “The program has been in such good hands and run so well, the kids know what the expectations are. Nothing’s really changed as far as all that goes.”

Hoover’s team this season features a big senior class, many of them back from a team that posted a 28-16 record last spring and fell to eventual state champion Hewitt-Trussville in the first round of the state playoffs.

“There’s something about being a senior where a switch flips, where you see more intensity and confidence,” Wilson said. “That’s one of the strengths of this team, the senior leadership and the talent coming in is a really good combination.”

Cade Carr has been a multi-year starter for the Bucs and enters his senior season as one of the key players on the team. Carr will split time between playing shortstop and catcher, two critical positions on the diamond.

The hopeful emergence of Jaxson Wood, a University of Tennessee commit, will allow the Bucs to utilize Carr more as a catcher. That will give Hoover a middle infield at times of a Tennessee commit and a Vanderbilt signee in Hamilton.

Senior Will Lawrence will also factor into the mix as a catcher and designated hitter, as Wilson has been pleased with his improvement over the offseason.

Devin Lee and Brayden Urban are first basemen, while Brewer Smith, KJ Law, Clayton Wallace are seniors fighting for time in the outfield.

Tyler Wilson, Samuel Schmidt, Jackson Graber, Colin Rengering and Wes Carter are seniors who will be key parts of the pitching staff this spring. Mark Livingston and Zac McGarity are also seniors.

Andrew Pitts is a junior outfielder who played a good bit last year and Mason Blasche will be a factor at third base and on the mound. They are part of a small but productive junior class.

Chris Wilson believes one of the strengths of this year’s team will be its pitching staff. Tyler Wilson and Schmidt have established themselves as the team’s top two starters, with several others giving the coaching staff confidence in filling the other starting and relief roles.

Hoover competes in Class 7A, Area 5, with Vestavia Hills (a semifinalist last year), Thompson and Tuscaloosa County.

The season can’t come soon enough for a team that is ready to be known once again for its on-field exploits.

“They’re ready to play somebody else,” Chris Wilson said.