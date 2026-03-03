Bucs leaning on senior hitters, young pitchers

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Mollie Hanson (0) and Avery Chaney (3) Mollie Hanson (0) and Avery Chaney (3).

Hoover High School’s softball team will feature plenty of familiar faces this spring.

The Buccaneers return a large portion of their lineup from last season, giving head coach Trey Matlock plenty of experience to lean on. The challenge will be replacing the contributions of the twin tandem of Haley and Lindsey Westhoven, both in the circle and behind the plate.

Hoover has six seniors this year. Reagan Lawson started in the outfield last year and is drawing interest from multiple college programs. She will be a force at the top of the Bucs’ lineup. Mollie Hanson, a Berry College signee, is one of the top returning players in the area.

Cheyenne Conner is heading to Bevill State Community College to play volleyball, but she forms a terrific outfield tandem with Lawson. Avi Davis and Ava Hartman have been with the program for the last three years and will be major contributors once again. Bri Morales will look to lock down the other outfield spot.

Avery Chaney, a Troy University commit, is expected to anchor the middle infield at shortstop.

The biggest question marks come in replacing the innings and leadership lost from the Westhovens. Lindsey handled the bulk of the catching duties and was the three-hole hitter, while Haley accounted for more than 100 innings in the circle.

Cheyenne Conner (2).

Hoover will turn to two young pitchers, Aaliyah Hayes and Caroline Chaney, to carry much of that load. Matlock said the key for both will be attacking hitters early.

“Be ahead of the count; don’t get behind the count,” he said. “If we can just get them ahead of count, not walk as many people and build confidence in them, that will help.”

Three pitchers moving up to key varsity roles — Anabelle Beasley, Bella Simpson and Gabbi Berzette — are also expected to factor into the rotation mix as needed.

Behind the plate, Hailey Nichols is in line to take on a larger role. Matlock said the focus with Nichols will be steady defense.

“If she can be a wall for us [behind the plate], that’s going to help,” he said.

Sophomore Claire Carver is a rising talent and is competing for time in the infield. Hadley Williams will join the softball team after the inevitable Hoover girls basketball postseason run. Williams could slide back into the lineup once she returns after impressing in her opportunities last year.

Some other players will feature on the JV team but will likely have opportunities to push some of the varsity standouts, with players like Caroline Matlock in line to help the Bucs as needed.

Hoover’s depth is thinner than in recent seasons. That makes development crucial, especially with several multi-year starters set to graduate after this season.

The schedule will test the Bucs early and often. Hoover will face Helena, the reigning Class 6A champion, and Thompson, the Class 7A champion. Tournament trips include Vestavia Hills, Jacksonville State University, Auburn, Gulf Shores, Calera and Florence.

Mollie Hanson (0).

Class 7A, Area 6 includes Vestavia Hills, Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain, with each of those teams capable of winning any game and competing for spots in the postseason.

“Coin flip,” Matlock said of how the area stacks up.

Last season, Hoover reached the regional tournament and will look to do that and more this spring.