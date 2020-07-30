Bucs hungry to return to the top

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Josh Niblett calls Marcus Williams (5) one of the best players in the country. Williams will play the Nickel position this fall for the Bucs. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Malik Thomas (11) has improved to the point he is the presumed leader of Hoover’s receiving unit heading into the season. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Nick Paradise (52) will anchor the Hoover offensive line from the center position. Prev Next

Editor's Note: As of press time, the high school football season was still set to begin Aug. 21. It was unclear whether the season would be altered due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been over 20 years since the Hoover High School football team went consecutive seasons without advancing to the state championship game.

Thompson has served as the Bucs’ stumbling block in the Class 7A semifinals each of the last two years, leaving Hoover with no shortage of desire to ascend the mountain once again.

“It motivates you for the off season,” head coach Josh Niblett said. “You hate it for the guys that graduated and didn’t get to leave with a ring, but it also makes those guys that come back hungry because they want to try to avenge what they hadn’t been able to do as sophomores or juniors.”

Niblett has liked what he’s seen so far in pre-season work, noting that the older players have embraced the younger ones and taken it upon themselves to bring them up to speed.

“When your best players can coach up the other guys, that’s when you know you’ve got something special,” Niblett said. “You don’t have that every year.”

OFFENSE

Hoover’s offensive coaching staff is almost entirely new this fall after a round of turn-over, with the most notable addition that of Tad Niblett as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator. Tad Niblett, Josh’s brother, previously served as Hoover’s offensive coordinator from 2008 to 2014 before spending the past five years as Foley’s head coach.

“We did some special things when he was here before,” Josh Niblett said. “We’ve always worked together as far as offense goes.”

Tad will also serve as the quarterbacks coach, a position group led by incumbent Josh Lundy, who started several games last year in place of an injured Robby Ashford. Evan Reeder and Brewer Smith are younger players that could also step in if needed.

It’s Dylan Pauley’s turn to take over as the Bucs’ primary running back, as his recruiting stock has risen significantly in recent months. Sophomore Ahamari Williams got some experience toward the end of last season, while Brian Porter moves over from defense to provide some depth in the backfield.

The receiving unit is led by Malik Thomas, whom Josh Niblett said has improved a tremendous amount in the off season.

“He’s a match up nightmare,” Niblett said.

Joseph Buffett returns, as well as dynamo RJ Hamilton, who made several explosive and critical plays as a freshman last fall. It’s a much more comfortable situation for the Bucs this fall, after having zero returning varsity catches heading into last season. Isaac Lovoy and Cotton Peters are other receivers expected to contribute. At tight end and fullback, Jabari Gaines, Dawson Rye, Keyvon Lavender and Sky Niblett have a chance to step up.

Hoover has returning depth along the offensive line as well, with Nick Paradise back at center to anchor the group. Christian Ledbetter, Adam Lepkowski and Jordan Washington are all seniors back to solidify the line as well.

DEFENSE

With coordinator Chad McGehee entering his third season at Hoover, Niblett expects the defense’s improvement to continue as the players’ trust in what they are doing is solidified.

The first two levels of the Hoover defense feature plenty of returning experience. Along the line, Amari Sanders, Markus Clark and Corey Warren are all back and “create havoc,” according to Niblett. Cristian Fields, Noah Rosser and Houston Vessey are all expected to play roles as well.

In the middle, Josh Smith and Jason Riles return as two key inside linebackers. Niblett calls Marcus Williams one of the nation’s top players at the Nickel position. Niblett also said Hoover possesses a wealth of depth at outside linebacker.

The Bucs are young in the secondary, where senior safety Matthew Palmer is the leader. Jamal Denson is also back from last year’s unit, and Massiah Tolen moved from running back to help out at corner. Dale Miller is a sophomore Niblett expects to contribute as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Constantine Hontzas returns after providing consistency for Hoover in the kicking and punting game last fall. Peyton Argent is a sophomore that could help out in one of those facets as well this season.

Hoover also has the luxury of having two of the top long snappers in the country in Carter Short and Carter Milliron.

“We’ve got a chance to be really good on special teams,” Niblett said. “When everybody’s invested in it, it adds value to what we’re doing.”

SCHEDULE

Hoover begins the season hosting Dothan, a change of plans after Georgia pushed its season back two weeks. Hoover was originally slated to play Lowndes (Ga.) in Atlanta. Outside of Class 7A, Region 3, the Bucs will also face Bessemer City and Prattville.

Region play will be challenging as usual, with the Bucs lining up against Vestavia Hills, Gadsden City, Oak Mountain, Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Tuscaloosa County and Thompson. Hoover will play 10 consecutive weeks before an open week ahead of an expected playoff run.

“You better show up and be ready to play,” Niblett said.