Bucs honor future college athletes

Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics Hoover High School held a spring signing ceremony on April 16, 2025.

Hoover High School honored several college-bound student-athletes last Wednesday, as they held a ceremony for nine future college athletes.

Girls basketball

Kaitlyn Gipson: Shelton State CC

Boys basketball

Jarett Fairley: Lawson State CC

Seneca Robinson: Cleveland State University

Football

Avery Crawford: Dodge City CC

Jeremiah Robinson: Minnesota West CC

Donell Williams: LaGrange College

Boys soccer

James Lovoy: Ouachita Baptist University

Reeves Knox: Southern Union State CC

Track and field

Omari Bryant: Mississippi State University