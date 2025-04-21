Bucs honor future college athletes

×
Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics
Hoover High School held a spring signing ceremony on April 16, 2025.
Hoover High School honored several college-bound student-athletes last Wednesday, as they held a ceremony for nine future college athletes.
Girls basketball
Kaitlyn Gipson: Shelton State CC
Boys basketball
Jarett Fairley: Lawson State CC
Seneca Robinson: Cleveland State University
Football
Avery Crawford: Dodge City CC
Jeremiah Robinson: Minnesota West CC
Donell Williams: LaGrange College
Boys soccer
James Lovoy: Ouachita Baptist University
Reeves Knox: Southern Union State CC
Track and field
Omari Bryant: Mississippi State University