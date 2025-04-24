Bucs hit road for opening round playoff series

× Expand Photo by Lindsay Handey Will Adams (#8) and Jake Fridley (#40) from Hoover High School c The Hoover High School baseball team hits the road for the first round of the state playoffs this weekend. Photo by Lindsay Handey.

The high school baseball playoffs continue this weekend, with Class 7A beginning and Classes 1A-6A taking on the second round.

No. 7 Hoover heads north to play No. 8 Grissom this weekend. The Bucs are 23-16 entering the postseason and finished as the runners-up in Area 6. Their doubleheader will begin Friday at 4:30 p.m., with a third game Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed.

Following a sweep of Oxford in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, No. 2 Mountain Brook will host Buckhorn at Spartan Field this week in the second round.

A Friday doubleheader is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, a third game will be Saturday at 1 p.m. Buckhorn swept Mortimer Jordan last week in the opening round of the playoffs.

Homewood will also remain home following an emphatic series sweep over Clay-Chalkville last weekend. This week, the Patriots will host Hartselle, the top-ranked team in 6A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the season.

Friday’s doubleheader is set to start at 5 p.m., with an if-necessary game set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

No. 3 Chelsea is also heading to the second round of the 6A playoffs and will be making a trip south to play at No. 7 Saraland. Chelsea took care of business last week against Brookwood, sweeping the series last Friday.

This week’s games will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with potential decisive third game Saturday at 1 p.m.

Briarwood will also be making a trip south, playing at No. 4 St. Paul’s in the second round of the 5A playoffs. The Lions dispatched Holtville in the opening round of the postseason, and will look once again to advance a round further.

The Lions will play a doubleheader Friday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. If a decisive third game is needed, that will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The 7A playoffs begin this weekend, with Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover both in action.

Hewitt-Trussville has been the top-ranked team in 7A all season and hosts Sparkman in the opening round. A Friday doubleheader will start at Phil English Field at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with an if-necessary third game on Saturday at 1 p.m.