Bucs ‘have a chance’ to repeat last year’s success

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Hoover vs. Hewitt-Trussville Basketball PJ King (10) is being asked to step into the lead point guard role for Hoover this winter.

Ahman Ellington had about as much influence on a high school basketball team as humanly possible for the 2018-19 Hoover High School boys basketball team.

Ellington did it all. He scored, shot at a high percentage, handled the basketball and led the team.

“He was just as important in areas where you can’t see it on the stat sheet,” Hoover head coach Charles Burkett said of his former player. “Even though he averaged 25 points, shot 90% from the free throw line and 40% from 3-point range, his greatest asset was leadership and knowledge of the game.”

With Ellington and another standout, CJ Melton, from last year’s team having moved on to play college basketball, the Bucs are faced with the pro position of reloading. They will need to have others step into new roles in order to match last season’s Class 7A final four run.

“As long as we stay healthy and disciplined, we have a chance,” Burkett said.

Hoover has a handful of experienced players returning to the fold this season, with one notable exception. Colby Carter, a knockdown shooter over 6 feet tall, will miss this season due to an injury.

DJ Fairley and PJ King are the Bucs’ returning full-time starters along with Alex Price, who started some last season. Shun Sheffield put forth a string of solid performances near the end of last year as well.

King is expected to take over point guard duties for Hoover, with Parker Williams helping out at the position as well.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll be doing a lot less sitting this year,” Burkett said, noting how Ellington’s experience allowed him to control the game. “I’m counting on him (PJ) to pick up some of the slack.”

Burkett said he expects big things out of Fairley this winter and that a “breakout season” may be in the cards, thanks to his ability to score at a high level and defend. Burkett said Price likely had the best preseason of any player on the team as well.

Burkett also mentioned a potential “missing piece.” Chip Culpepper, who enrolled at Hoover last year after transferring from Spain Park, is expected to slot into the starting lineup and provide the Bucs with a boost.

“Chip is a 6-4 guard who can score at all three levels,” Burkett said. “He can shoot the 3 ball, he can shoot the mid-range, he can get all the way to the basket, and he’s a good finisher.”

Isaiah Mason and Jaylen Pippen join Price and King as the team’s four seniors. Austin Montgomery, Michael Scott Myers, Scott Osborne, Brodin Grady, and Brandon Foster will also suit up for the Bucs this year.

Hoover will play its typical schedule littered with top teams from across the state and region. During the month of December alone, the Bucs will face Shades Valley, three-time defending 7A champ Mountain Brook, crosstown rival Spain Park, Wenonah, St. Pius X (Ga.) and Blount. Hoover also hosts the Big Orange Classic the last week of December.

The Bucs will have their work cut out for them if they are to return to the same stage as last year. The requisite experience may not be there at the beginning of the season, but that can be gained. Burkett believes the pieces are already in place.

“One thing is for sure: we’re going to play hard and be disciplined in what we do,” Burkett said. “When you do that, you give yourself a chance to win most of the time.”