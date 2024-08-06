Bucs football coaches placed on administrative leave

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Drew Gilmer, former head coach at Clay-Chalkville, speaks to the media after being named Hoover’s new head coach for the Bucs football program during a press conference at the Hoover Met Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

New Hoover High School football coaches Drew Gilmer and Adam Helms have been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately.

The news was confirmed by a release from Hoover City Schools on Tuesday afternoon.

The reason for the action was not disclosed, but one video supplied to the Hoover Sun from a source close to the football program shows a coach during a recent practice charging across the field during a drill, grabbing a player's facemask and ripping the helmet off the player as the player falls to the ground.

The decision to put the coaches on administrative leave "was made to ensure a thorough and impartial review of recent developments," the statement from the school system said.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. We are taking this matter seriously and working diligently to resolve it promptly and fairly,” Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said.

Gilmer was hired to be Hoover's new football coach in January, following a highly successful tenure at Clay-Chalkville. Adam Helms was hired to be the team's defensive coordinator, following Gilmer from Clay.

Gilmer compiled a record of 81-12 in seven seasons at Clay-Chalkville. The Cougars posted double-digit wins in six of those years, including the 2023 season, in which they went 14-0 in a campaign that included wins over 7A power Thompson and defending state champ Saraland in the 6A championship game.

The release states parents, students and staff "will be informed of any significant developments as the investigation progresses."