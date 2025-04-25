Bucs finish 4th at state tennis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics The Hoover High School tennis teams competed in the Class 7A state tournament on Friday, April 25, 2025. Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics.

The Hoover High School boys and girls tennis teams made their presence felt at the Class 7A state tournament, held Thursday and Friday at the Mobile Tennis Center.

The Hoover boys finished fourth overall with 23 points, just one point behind third-place Florence. Vestavia Hills won its fourth straight title with 57 points, and Montgomery Academy placed second.

The Bucs were led by standout performances in singles and doubles play, highlighted by Asim Virani’s run to the No. 4 singles title. Virani delivered a clutch performance, edging out Vestavia Hills’ Austin Hood 6-4, 6-4 to claim the championship and secure key points for Hoover.

Brady Conti played at No. 1 singles, Colby Lawson played at No. 2, and Samit Virani at No. 3. Diego Harris reached the final at No. 5 and Shiv Jaikumar was the runner-up at No. 6

In doubles action, Hoover’s Cohen Joiner and Cade Black battled their way to the No. 1 doubles final, where they pushed Vestavia Hills’ top team to a decisive third-set tiebreak before ultimately falling 10-5.

Hoover’s No. 3 doubles team of Virani and Raghavan Masdabushi also advanced to the finals, forcing another third-set tiebreak before coming up just short against Vestavia Hills.

On the girls side, Vestavia Hills won the team competition for the second straight year. For the Bucs, Hannah Hwangpo, Anaya Patel, Irfa Porbanderwala, Misha Patel, Anna Claire Cencula and Alaina Sanders all competed in the tournament.