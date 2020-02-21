Bucs boys soccer works toward another state title

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Hoover head coach Kris Keplinger watches during a 2019 Class 7A first round playoff game against Mountain Brook at Hoover High School.

The Hoover High School boys soccer team would love nothing more than to add another trophy alongside its 2019 Class 7A state championship. But for now, it’s about getting better one day at a time and being ready when the moment comes.

Hoover head coach Kris Keplinger said for now it’s about focusing on improving rather than the final result.

“I don’t really think about that (state championship),” he said. “Really, the only thing I’m trying to do right now is figure out how to get a little bit better each day. That’s what we focus on. The rest of it, we hope to take care of itself. If you focus on the end result, it’s hard to get there.”

The end result last season is where the Bucs would like to be again come May. Hoover defeated Enterprise 3-2 to win a state championship, with the Bucs winning on penalty kicks at the end of the contest. Hoover finished 19-4-3 and won its first state championship since 2003.

Senior midfielder Seth Davis said the road back to the state tournament starts with day one.

“We start the season one game at a time, and just show our area and everyone we’re here to take it again,” he said. “We’re going to work and do whatever it takes.”

The Bucs lost nine players from last year’s team, but Hoover will have 12 returning seniors. Nearly all of them played meaningful minutes during the past season. Some key players returning include Sam Bauder, the Bucs’ leading scorer last season, and Richard Ujueta, who earned tournament MVP honors for his play during the state title run. Carter Mock will add experience to the defense as well.

Keplinger said with so many players returning there will be a lot of pressure to return to the top of 7A.

“It’s a lot of pressure for those kids now,” he said. “That’s why you have to focus on little pieces at a time. You just have to keep them focusing on what they’re trying to do day by day.”

The Bucs will be breaking in some new talent at goalkeeper with senior Greyson Wilkins stepping in.

Keplinger said getting in sync early will be key for the Bucs to play well.

“You lose a couple of players, so you change roles a little bit,” he said. “We just have to figure who’s going to play what role and who’s going to be leaders on the team. Usually, you can change out one or two kids and it can make a huge difference. You have to figure out what the formula is going to be.”

Mock said he hopes to continue the success of Hoover boys soccer that was been passed down from last year’s group.

“The guys we had in here last year did a really good job of leaving that legacy,” he said. “It’s our responsibility as that next group up to continue what they left behind.”

Hoover began play in early February. The month of March features matchups against the likes of Thompson, Huntsville, John Carroll, Oak Mountain, a couple of Tennessee teams and Florence.

“I think we have a lot to look forward to this year,” he said. “We got a good group of guys that are coming in. I think everyone is excited, not just us.”