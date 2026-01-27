Bucs bowling teams advance to state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Bowling The Hoover HIgh School boys bowling team won the South Region Tournament on Jan. 23, 2026, at Vestavia Bowl. Photo courtesy of Hoover Bowling.

The Hoover High School boys and girls bowling teams will be competing at the state tournament later this week after their performances at the regional tournament.

The boys team won the South Regional, as Kohen Reamsma and Aiden Dockery each finished in the top eight individually.

Hoover's girls finished as the runner-up at regionals to advance as well. They were led by Josie Dambrino and Ava Jane Fuller, who each finished in the top eight.

The state tournament is set for Thursday and Friday in Mobile.