Bucs baseball looking to rebound entering final stretch

× Expand Hoover second baseman Grayson Payne (1) throws the ball to first during a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Hoover High School baseball team is looking to bounce back from a challenging stretch and make its playoff push over the season's final few weeks.

The Bucs entered the week with a record of 20-11, with its first area series against Oak Mountain set for this week. Next week, Hoover takes on Vestavia Hills, followed by Hewitt-Trussville the following week. All three series in Class 7A, Area 6 play should be highly competitive, with the top two teams in the standings moving on to the state playoffs.

The Hoover schedule has been unrelenting of late, with the Bucs dropping games to American Christian (two), Thompson and Hillcrest last week.

Hoover started the year strong, beating teams like Spain Park and Gardendale as part of a 14-1 start. Getting back to that level of play will put the Bucs in solid position heading down the stretch.