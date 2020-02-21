Bucs baseball driven to be great in 2020

× Expand Staff photo. Lawrence Hammonds (8) throws across the infield during a baseball game between Hoover and Chelsea in March 2019 at the Hoover High School baseball field.

If this season’s Hoover High School baseball team can take on the same mentality as the 2019 team, head coach Adam Moseley will be happy.

Last spring’s squad posted a 30-13 overall record, proving itself to be one of the top teams in the state. The Bucs’ run came to an end in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs in a three-game series loss to longtime rival Vestavia Hills.

“I thought they were a team that never backed down from a challenge and recovered from some tough things during the year very well,” Moseley said.

During preseason work, Moseley has already seen some encouraging signs from the 2020 group.

“This group specifically really has a drive to be good at anything they do,” he said.

There were 13 seniors on last year’s team, with 12 following in their footsteps this year.

“This year, a bunch of us seniors are stepping into a bigger role,” said Lawrence Hammonds, one of those seniors who will play in the infield along with logging some innings on the mound.

Moseley said the keys to determining whether this team will be able to reach its goals are “cohesion and work ethic.”

“This is a really close group of kids, and they’re very blue-collared,” he said.

The Bucs are looking to Colson Lawrence to take the role of the pitching staff’s ace, after Cole Baker and Daniel Swatek graduated.

“He’s made some really big jumps,” Moseley said. “He’s like a different person right now. He’ll pitch and hit in college.”

Lawrence is one of six seniors who recently signed to play baseball in college. Lawrence will play at Wallace State. Avery Anderson (Mississippi University for Women), Colby Davis (Marion Military Institute), Robby Ashford (Oregon) and Hammonds and Kole Roberts (Snead State) will also play at the next level.

Austin Cornelius will be another arm the Bucs rely on this year. Beyond that, Moseley said there is some talent that’s simply unproven.

Behind the plate, Hoover will be tasked with replacing Peyton Wilson, whom Moseley said is one of the best players and leaders he has coached. Davis Young is likely to get the nod most days, with Lucas Steele able to step in there as well.

Hammonds, Ty Truett, Lawrence and Cooper Prince should all see time in the infield. Evan Radford, a big bat in the lineup for the Bucs last year, returns at first base.

In the outfield, Robby Ashford commands the most attention. The standout quarterback is also a well-renowned baseball player, and he signed with Oregon to play both sports. He has received plenty of attention from pro baseball scouts as well, but Moseley said he has handled the attention well and his teammates have responded positively.

Ashford and Roberts will man two of the outfield spots most days, with an opportunity open for someone else to take advantage of the third position.

Moseley also reiterated how enjoyable he anticipates this year’s team to be.

“I really, really like going in that dugout,” he said. “There’s a lot of senior leadership and a lot of guys who just really care about each other.”

Hoover competes in Class 7A, Area 5 with Oak Mountain, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County