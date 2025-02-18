Bucs aiming for final four return

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Hoover women's basketball faced off against Sparkman during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens.

The Hoover High School boys and girls basketball teams have swept the Class 7A state championships each of the last two years.

The Lady Bucs have won four straight titles and the boys have won back-to-back.

They both return to the floor Thursday morning in the Class 7A Northeast Regional final, held at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Hoover's girls will take on Albertville at 9 a.m., after the Aggies upset Vestavia Hills 43-40 on Monday. Albertville is experiencing a resurgence this season on the momentum of the arrival of head coach Natasha Smallwood and players Lani Smallwood and Mylie Butler, who scored 24 points Monday.

Hoover's girls blew past Sparkman 79-47 in the regional semifinals Monday to improve to 29-4 on the season.

Hoover's boys are still unbeaten, having crushed Albertville 70-36 on Monday. The Bucs will take on Huntsville at 10:45 a.m. with a trip to the final four on the line as well.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.

If you can't make it to the game, live stats will be accessible at this link. The game will also be streamed on the NFHS Network.