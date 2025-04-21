DeWayne Brown named Mr. Basketball

× Expand Hoover's DeWayne Brown (55) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Florence 7A AHSAA state basketball championship game at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Mar. 1, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

Hoover High School’s DeWayne Brown was recognized as the top player in Alabama high school basketball for the 2024-25 season, earning the honor of Mr. Basketball from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Brown led the Bucs to their third straight Class 7A state championship last season, as Hoover posted a perfect 35-0 record. He was accompanied by Spring Garden’s Ace Austin, who won Miss Basketball for the second straight year.

The awards are sponsored by ALFA Insurance and were awarded at a banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.

Brown posted 15 points and 10.4 rebounds on the year and is the first Mr. Basketball from Hoover, joining three previous Miss Basketball winners (Reniya Kelly in 2023, Marqu’es Webb in 2013 and Sidney Spencer in 2003).

Hoover is the sixth school to have players win both Mr. and Miss Basketball. Brown is the first University of Tennessee signee to claim the award.

Brown was on the Super All-State team for the second straight year, as one of the top five players in the state regardless of classification. He was joined on the team this year by UAB signee and fellow Hoover teammate Salim London. That marks the first time a team has had two members on the Super All-State team since 2013.

SUPER ALL-STATE

(top 5 players regardless of classification)

GIRLS

Ace Austin, Spring Garden (Miss Basketball)

Saniya Jackson, Park Crossing

Lani Smallwood, Albertville

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co.

BOYS

DeWayne Brown, Hoover (Mr. Basketball)

J.D. Gossett, Huntsville

Salim London, Hoover

Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City

Austin Coner, Pinson Valley

GIRLS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

7A: Lani Smallwood, Albertville

6A: Saniya Jackson, Park Crossing

5A: Samarian Franklin, Wenonah

4A: Ava McSwain, Good Hope

3A: Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

2A: Campbell Barron, Pisgah

1A: Ace Austin, Spring Garden

AISA: Shalexia Little, Springwood

BOYS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

7A: DeWayne Brown, Hoover

6A: Austin Coner, Pinson Valley

5A: EJ King, Russellville

4A: Milton Jones Jr., Fairfield

3A: Skyler Stovall, Montgomery Academy

2A: Danilo Stojakovic, Tuscaloosa Academy

1A: Jayden Parks, Brantley

AISA: Deshawn Hall, Valiant Cross